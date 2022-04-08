Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Great Duck Derby is racing its way back to the Mead Botanical Garden

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MEAD BOTANICAL GARDEN/FACEBOOK
Photo via Mead Botanical Garden/Facebook

On your mark, get set, quack! The Mead Botanical Garden has brought back the family-friendly Great Duck Derby.

The derby will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mead Botanical Garden.

The famous duck race is a springtime tradition that has had participants of all ages cheering on their colorful rubber ducks over the years. Participants can customize their racer at the Duckoration Station.

Forgot your rubber duck at home? Don't worry rubber duck adoptions start at $5 for a single duck and $20 for 5 ducks.

Outside of the race, guests can also enjoy the a wildlife animal encounter and crafting demonstrations. Face painting, bounce houses, and a photo op area with a big yellow duck are available for the little ones.

For more information visit the Great Duck Derby's Eventbrite website.

Location Details

Mead Botanical Garden

1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-623-3342

2 events 6 articles




