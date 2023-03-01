The Fringe Festival announces dates for this year and a return to downtown Orlando

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge "Midnight Flashlight Cabaret" was a highlight of Fringe Fests past - Photo by Brian Harris
Photo by Brian Harris
"Midnight Flashlight Cabaret" was a highlight of Fringe Fests past

The local cultural melting pot that is the Orlando Fringe International Theatre Festival is back for a 32nd year in May. And organizers promise a return to some familiar stomping grounds.

Under the theme of "Festival Beautiful," this year's Fest is notable for the return of some Fringe programming to downtown Orlando — where Fringe got its early, halcyon start. Loch Haven Park will still be a hotbed of activity, though, including the outdoor lawn that hosts theatrical and musical performances and provides a crucial space for hobnobbing in between shows.

“As we enter into our 32nd year, we reflect on how far we’ve come. We began Downtown in empty storefronts and on Church Street, and here we are again — full circle — back on Church Street decades later,"  said Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics in a press statement.

A few crucial dates have been revealed so attendees can get an early start on Fringe planning.

Monday, April 17
Local Artist Teaser Show

Tuesday, May 16
Official Festival opening
National/International Artist Teaser Show

May 17-29
Fringe Festival programming

Monday, May 29
Patrons Pick Day
Closing Ceremonies

The Fringe Festival happens from May 16-29 at venues all around downtown and Loch Haven — and beyond. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 17, through the Festival's website.

Event Details
The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 16-29

Fringe Central, Fringe Festival Heritage Square, Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Winter Park Area




