2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Falcon Bar and Brozanski for Cats brew up an afternoon of feline fun

Crafts, Kittens and Crafts offers beer, cuddles and paint

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Falcon in Thornton Park - Photo courtesy the Falcon/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Falcon/Facebook
The Falcon in Thornton Park

The purr-fect event — in partnership with Brozanski for Cats, a small but mighty organization of cat-vocates — sees the Falcon Bar brewing up an evening of cold craft beer, kitten playtime and a splash of creativity with paint.

The kitten cuddles (or contempt, we need to be honest with ourselves here) are on the house, but a donation to Brozanski for Cats will help brighten the lives of our furry friends, no matter their disposition.

Whether you're into decorative hangings, card-making or scrapbooking, this evening promises a productive time. And many of the kittens at the event are adoptable. They're TNRH rescues, having been saved from tough lives outdoors, and now they're ready to find loving forever homes.

So come for the kittens, stay for the crafts and drinks and maybe even leave with a new feline pal.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar, free.

Event Details
Crafts, Kittens and Crafts

Crafts, Kittens and Crafts

Sat., July 15, 6 p.m.

The Falcon 819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

Forget summer, here's your guide to Halloween at Orlando's theme parks

By Chelsea Zukowski

Forget summer, here's your guide to Halloween at Orlando's theme parks

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend

‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for a weekend run

By Gabby Macogay

'Monty Python's Spamalot' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

Free Will Astrology: Virgo, ‘you’ll be wise to wrangle with puzzles and enigmas’

By Rob Brezsny

Frank Gorshin as the Riddler and Adam West as Batman from the episode "Ring Around the Riddler" (original airdate September 1967)

Broadway in Orlando: ‘Beetlejuice’ is a devilish delight despite deviating from the film

By Seth Kubersky

Britney Coleman (Barbara), Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) in Beetlejuice: The Musical
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us