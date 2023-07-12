The Falcon Bar and Brozanski for Cats brew up an afternoon of feline fun

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Falcon/Facebook The Falcon in Thornton Park

The purr-fect event — in partnership with Brozanski for Cats, a small but mighty organization of cat-vocates — sees the Falcon Bar brewing up an evening of cold craft beer, kitten playtime and a splash of creativity with paint.

The kitten cuddles (or contempt, we need to be honest with ourselves here) are on the house, but a donation to Brozanski for Cats will help brighten the lives of our furry friends, no matter their disposition.

Whether you're into decorative hangings, card-making or scrapbooking, this evening promises a productive time. And many of the kittens at the event are adoptable. They're TNRH rescues, having been saved from tough lives outdoors, and now they're ready to find loving forever homes.

So come for the kittens, stay for the crafts and drinks and maybe even leave with a new feline pal.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar, free.