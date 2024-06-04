The Boulet Brothers unleash 'Dragula' Supermonsters on Orlando this week

Now, with Season 5 of the horror-drag competition on Shudder freshly wrapped, the “Supermonsters” of this latest season are hitting the road with the titular Boulet Brothers to get grotesquely glamorous and entertain you.
You will be scared shitless as you swoon to season standouts Niohuru X, Blackberri, Orgotik and Throb Zombie and their unique and boundary-pushing mixture of performance art, grindhouse horror and outsider creativity. And this will be a spectacle to behold; when the Boulet Brothers step out from their host roles, their crowd-work is top-shelf, up there with Elvira and John Waters.
We recently saw the Boulets and co. effortlessly enthrall a packed room at Spookala. So get ready to scream real loud, as a piece of anthropomorphic furniture once said on Pee Wee’s Playhouse.
8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, The Plaza Live.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed