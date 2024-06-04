BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

The Boulet Brothers unleash 'Dragula' Supermonsters on Orlando this week

Hello, Orlando Uglies!

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 1:45 pm

The Boulet Brothers bring Dragula's Supermonsters to Orlando
Courtesy photo
The Boulet Brothers bring Dragula's Supermonsters to Orlando
It’s a bit of a Beatles/Stones situation amongst drag connoisseurs as to which show is their preferred poison: RuPaul’s Drag Race or The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. (Don’t get us wrong. As with frenzied teens in the 1960s, most connoisseurs watch both. Still …)

Now, with Season 5 of the horror-drag competition on Shudder freshly wrapped, the “Supermonsters” of this latest season are hitting the road with the titular Boulet Brothers to get grotesquely glamorous and entertain you.

You will be scared shitless as you swoon to season standouts Niohuru X, Blackberri, Orgotik and Throb Zombie and their unique and boundary-pushing mixture of performance art, grindhouse horror and outsider creativity. And this will be a spectacle to behold; when the Boulet Brothers step out from their host roles, their crowd-work is top-shelf, up there with Elvira and John Waters.

We recently saw the Boulets and co. effortlessly enthrall a packed room at Spookala. So get ready to scream real loud, as a piece of anthropomorphic furniture once said on Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, The Plaza Live.

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live


Matthew Moyer

