The Boulet Brothers kick off ‘Dragula: Titans’ tour in Orlando on Saturday

click to enlarge Photo byb Nathan Noyes Boulet Brothers bring the Titans of 'Dragula' to Orlando

In early 2018,blundered into Stonewall on a random weeknight and witnessed the horrifying majesty that was Victoria Elizabeth Black and her horror-drag Black Haüs family, giving their all in front of an intimate audience like it was a goddamn arena.At that point, Black was fresh off a stint on Season 2 of reality-contest— a mirror-crack’d version of, if you’ll indulge us.is the demon brainchild of Los Angeles’ Boulet Brothers — Dracmorda and Swanthula — renaissance artists in the illustrious fields of horror hosting, drag performance, podcasting and (of course) hostingBlack went on to appear again inand the most recent all-star face-off that was. And she won!Now the Boulet Brothers are takingon the road and with her win, Black is now the featured attraction on the coast-to-coast tour. This is a big deal. And the tour is kicking off in Orlando. This too, is a very big deal.The show is at the Plaza Live, which adds a bittersweet note given the governor’s war on drag (and this particular venue), but that’s our fucked 2023 reality.Show up and watch the bloodshed — it’ll be cathartic.