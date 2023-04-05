Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The Boulet Brothers kick off 'Dragula: Titans' tour in Orlando on Saturday

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 10:48 am

Boulet Brothers bring the Titans of 'Dragula' to Orlando
Photo byb Nathan Noyes
Boulet Brothers bring the Titans of 'Dragula' to Orlando

In early 2018, Orlando Weekly blundered into Stonewall on a random weeknight and witnessed the horrifying majesty that was Victoria Elizabeth Black and her horror-drag Black Haüs family, giving their all in front of an intimate audience like it was a goddamn arena.

At that point, Black was fresh off a stint on Season 2 of reality-contest Dragula — a mirror-crack’d version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, if you’ll indulge us.

Dragula is the demon brainchild of Los Angeles’ Boulet Brothers — Dracmorda and Swanthula — renaissance artists in the illustrious fields of horror hosting, drag performance, podcasting and (of course) hosting Dragula.

Black went on to appear again in Dragula Resurrection and the most recent all-star face-off that was Dragula: Titans. And she won!

Now the Boulet Brothers are taking Dragula on the road and with her win, Black is now the featured attraction on the coast-to-coast tour. This is a big deal. And the tour is kicking off in Orlando. This too, is a very big deal.

The show is at the Plaza Live, which adds a bittersweet note given the governor’s war on drag (and this particular venue), but that’s our fucked 2023 reality.

Show up and watch the bloodshed — it’ll be cathartic.

8 p.m., Saturday, April 8, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $80-$200.

