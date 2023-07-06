The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy FWD PR

As Barbie continues taking over the world ahead of her big screen debut later this month, she's now celebrating a milestone right here in Orlando, too.The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is kicking off in the City Beautiful, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse in 1962 (12 years before women could open their own bank accounts in the U.S.! Go Barbie!).The pinked-out truck makes its debut Thursday through Saturday, July 8, at Orlando's Hyatt Regency, coinciding with the 2023 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.The truck will be parked outside the hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving any wannabe Barbies the chance to stock up on themed merch, even if they don't have a convention ticket.The newly redesigned truck is bringing along with it brand-new apparel, home goods and accessories for purchase. Fans can grab graphic T-shirts, hoodies, denim jackets, hats, blankets, tote bags, jewelry, thermal bottles and more goodies covered in that iconic hot-pink lettering and high-pony silhouette. Pieces range in price from $12-$75.There will be a free gift with a purchase of $40 or more, plus plenty of pink, Barbie-fied photo ops.