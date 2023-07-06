2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend

This Barbie is a truck

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 2:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend
Photo courtesy FWD PR
As Barbie continues taking over the world ahead of her big screen debut later this month, she's now celebrating a milestone right here in Orlando, too.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is kicking off in the City Beautiful, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse in 1962 (12 years before women could open their own bank accounts in the U.S.! Go Barbie!).

The pinked-out truck makes its debut Thursday through Saturday, July 8, at Orlando's Hyatt Regency, coinciding with the 2023 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.

The truck will be parked outside the hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving any wannabe Barbies the chance to stock up on themed merch, even if they don't have a convention ticket.

The newly redesigned truck is bringing along with it brand-new apparel, home goods and accessories for purchase. Fans can grab graphic T-shirts, hoodies, denim jackets, hats, blankets, tote bags, jewelry, thermal bottles and more goodies covered in that iconic hot-pink lettering and high-pony silhouette. Pieces range in price from $12-$75.

There will be a free gift with a purchase of $40 or more, plus plenty of pink, Barbie-fied photo ops.
click to enlarge The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour cruises into Orlando through this weekend
Photo courtesy FWD PR
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for a weekend run

By Gabby Macogay

'Monty Python's Spamalot' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando this weekend for stand-up performances

By Sarah Castillo

Roy Wood Jr. comes to Orlando for two nights of stand-up

Orlando artist Brittany Metz’s ‘Apperception’ exhibition opens at Hollerbach’s Art Haus

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus

Faire of the Dog takes over Mills 50 venues this weekend to show off local creativity

By Bellanee Plaza

Lilac Sugar Bakery will be selling treats at the Faire of the Dog market

Also in Arts + Culture

Broadway in Orlando: ‘Beetlejuice’ is a devilish delight despite deviating from the film

By Seth Kubersky

Britney Coleman (Barbara), Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) in Beetlejuice: The Musical

Free Will Astrology: Sagittarians, your upcoming test won't require you to slay a dragon

By Rob Brezsny

Teenage side-eye can slay dragons.

Latina-led Orlando nonprofit Open Scene chosen for Fringe’s relaunched incubator program

By Seth Kubersky

Open Scene presented ‘Noche de Zarzuela’ at Fringe Artspace

Hey Libras, do people see you as a greedy, indecisive fool or a talented diplomat?

By Rob Brezsny

Isabeau of Bavaria (Queen of France, 1385-1422) and her girlies do book club
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us