2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Barbie invasion takes over Dezerland Action Park next week

Come on Barbie, let’s go to Dezerland

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 4:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Barbie invasion takes over Dezerland Action Park next week
Photo courtesy Dezerland Action Park
Dezerland Action Park is celebrating the release of the upcoming Barbie movie with special Barbie-themed attraction offerings.

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is hitting theaters July 21, and Dezerland Action Park is not missing out on the hype. Guests who buy a ticket to see Barbie at Dezerland’s on-site movie theater will get free admission to the Action Park, filled with Barbie-themed fun.

There will be a pink Barbie buggy perfect for pre-movie selfies. The Orlando Auto Museum’s Pink Barbie buggy will be on display for pictures along with several other pink vehicles, including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls Royce. Make sure to dress in pink to match the classic cars.
Related
Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend

Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend: This Barbie is drunk

On-site Karting Orlando and Axecelsior Axe Throwing are also in on the fun. Guests can race on Florida's Longest Indoor Karting Track with Barbie’s signature pink head socks for every racer. At Axecelsior, there will be a special projection of targets with hearts, candy and more.

Once all the action is over, grab a Barbie-themed cocktail at the 007 Bond Bar. Plenty of pink drinks will be on offer, like the Malibu Barbie, Pink & Pretty Barbie, a Barbie shot and more.

For a sweet treat to cap off the festivities, guests can head over to Glida for pink ice cream and frozen yogurt. There will be unique flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Watermelon Banana, festive toppings and more.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Stranger Things’ to return to Halloween Horror Nights with new 2023 haunted house

By Chloe Greenberg

‘Stranger Things’ to return to Halloween Horror Nights with new 2023 haunted house

The Falcon Bar and Brozanski for Cats brew up an afternoon of feline fun

By Sarah Castillo

The Falcon in Thornton Park

Pop-culture collectors, Orlando Toy Show promises to quench your hunger for plastic

By Matthew Moyer

Sting will be at the Orlando Toy Show

Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

By Matthew Moyer

Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest

Also in Arts + Culture

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

By Matthew Moyer

Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us