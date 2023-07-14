The Barbie invasion takes over Dezerland Action Park next week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dezerland Action Park

Dezerland Action Park is celebrating the release of the upcoming Barbie movie with special Barbie-themed attraction offerings.written and directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is hitting theaters July 21, and Dezerland Action Park is not missing out on the hype. Guests who buy a ticket to seeat Dezerland’s on-site movie theater will get free admission to the Action Park, filled with Barbie-themed fun.There will be a pink Barbie buggy perfect for pre-movie selfies. The Orlando Auto Museum’s Pink Barbie buggy will be on display for pictures along with several other pink vehicles, including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls Royce. Make sure to dress in pink to match the classic cars.On-site Karting Orlando and Axecelsior Axe Throwing are also in on the fun. Guests can race on Florida's Longest Indoor Karting Track with Barbie’s signature pink head socks for every racer. At Axecelsior, there will be a special projection of targets with hearts, candy and more.Once all the action is over, grab a Barbie-themed cocktail at the 007 Bond Bar. Plenty of pink drinks will be on offer, like the Malibu Barbie, Pink & Pretty Barbie, a Barbie shot and more.For a sweet treat to cap off the festivities, guests can head over to Glida for pink ice cream and frozen yogurt. There will be unique flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Watermelon Banana, festive toppings and more.