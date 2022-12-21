Tampa Bay Rays to use Orlando's Disney World as home for upcoming spring training

Photo courtesy Tampa Bay Rays'Facebook The Rays are going to Disney World

While some sports luminaries opt for a trip to Disney World after a successful season, the Tampa Bay Rays are going to get that journey out of the way before their next season — using Disney as a temporary location for spring training next year.The Rays are moving their spring training operation to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on Walt Disney World property in Orlando after their own facilities in Port Charlotte were damaged by Hurricane Ian. The MLB team will also run some training at Tropicana Field in St. Pete.The Tampa Bay Ray's spring training workouts run from Feb. 6 through March 1,