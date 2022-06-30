Spooky Empire announces guests Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan for October event in Orlando

Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Instagram
Christina Ricci is coming to Spooky Empire
Orlando-based horror convention Spooky Empire has announced the first two celebrity guests for their October event, and it should make potential attendees happy: Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan.
Ricci's role as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family
films make her a natural fit for the con. Meanwhile, Kyle MacLachlan's iconic portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks
will no doubt make his signing table a busy place. Both will be present on multiple days of the convention for autograph signings and photo ops.
Spooky Empire happens from Oct. 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available
through Spooky Empire.
