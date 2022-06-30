VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Spooky Empire announces guests Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan for October event in Orlando

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 10:42 am

Christina Ricci is coming to Spooky Empire - PHOTO COURTESY SPOOKY EMPIRE/INSTAGRAM
Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Instagram
Christina Ricci is coming to Spooky Empire

Orlando-based horror convention Spooky Empire has announced the first two celebrity guests for their October event, and it should make potential attendees happy: Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan.

Ricci's role as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family  films make her a natural fit for the con. Meanwhile, Kyle MacLachlan's iconic portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks will no doubt make his signing table a busy place. Both will be present on multiple days of the convention for autograph signings and photo ops.

Spooky Empire happens from Oct. 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available through Spooky Empire.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Trending

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

By Seth Kubersky

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

Central Florida 4th of July fireworks and festivals 2022

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Central Florida 4th of July fireworks and festivals 2022

With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit

By Kyle Eagle

Installation view of "Heroes and Monsters" at Orlando Museum of Art.

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

By Matthew Moyer

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

Also in Arts + Culture

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

By Seth Kubersky

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

Orlando fave comedian Preacher Lawson makes 'Tonight Show' stand-up debut

By Sarah Kinbar

Orlando fave comedian Preacher Lawson makes 'Tonight Show' stand-up debut

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

By Matthew Moyer

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

Two favorite Orlando venues return: Disney’s Animal Kingdom debuts a new ‘Finding Nemo’ and Theater on the Edge opens stoner comedy ‘Say Goodnight, Gracie’

By Seth Kubersky

Audra Torres as Ginny, Christopher Ivers as Steve, Faheem Bacchus as Bobby, Joshua Fulmer as Jerry, and Natalie Bulajic as Catherine in "Say Goodnight, Gracie"
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us