Something for everyone this week in Orlando: Red Bull BC One Cypher, Anthrax, Blxst, Michael Bublé, Nothing Butt Rock Fest

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Michael Bublé

Velvety-smooth crooner Michael Bublé is on his summertime "Higher" tour, and the man has a date with Orlando on Wednesday. Bublé is kicking off his U.S. jaunt in the South, and there's plenty of Florida love — shows in Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa are on the books. The multi-platinum singer — and favorite of grandparents everywhere — will be showcasing songs from his newest album, Higher. If you're lucky, the Canadian singer might even bust out his new cover of Olivia Rodrigo's pop hit "Drivers License." 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $65-$165. — Matthew Moyer

Elder, Ruby the Hatchet, Dreadnought 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $20, willspub.org.

Hard Swingin' Country Soiree: Decker and Dimitrov 7 p.m., Lil' Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free, willspub.org.

Thursday, Aug. 11

War on the Catwalk

Florida is currently having a moment of hateful stupidity regarding drag. Gov. DeSantis recently filed a complaint against a Miami establishment that hosts a drag brunch that children were allowed at, trotting out the whole "culture war" talking point that the event was an attempt to "sexualize" children. (We will now hold our breath until DeSantis serves a similar complaint to Hooters. Oops, we died.) So this has been on our minds, and the protests at "Drag Queen Story Hours" at public libraries have been on our minds. What right-wingers are breathlessly spouting about drag is wrong and disingenuous; it's a beautiful art form that's both a pastiche of pop-culture at its wildest and all about the ecstasy of performance as liberation. We guess all this is to say that the touring War on the Catwalk will be at the Plaza Live, with Drag Race stars including The Vivienne, Krystal Versace, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Kylie Sonique Love, Denali and Crystal Methyd. Make it sell out. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., dragfans.com, $35-$199. — MM

Stillheart, Secret Keeper, No Business 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12, willspub.org.

Friday, Aug. 12

Anthrax, Black Label Society

If you had "Go Metal Thrashing Mad" on your summer to-do list, you're in luck. NYC thrash godfathers Anthrax and rockers Black Label Society are bringing their U.S. co-headlining tour to Orlando this week. The tour is a belated 40th anniversary celebration for venerable metalheads Anthrax, and the band's guitarist Scott Ian has likened the tour lineup to "the night of 1,000 crushing riffs." Hatebreed ably serves as touring opener. It's also worth noting that this is the only Florida date of the entire run, and it's inches away from selling out. Who's the man? They all are! 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $49.50-$92.75. — MM

Acid Dad, Timothy Eerie, Way Out 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $13, willspub.org.

Flux Pavilion, Avello, Sosmoov, Covah 9 p.m., The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $9.99, 570-592-0034.

Michael Andrew's 20th Century Swing and Soul Revue 8 p.m., Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $36.75, 407-447-1700.

Pinegrove, Sinai Vessel, Poise 6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $28, 407-648-8363.

Secret Keeper, Max Bartos, Bewitched By You, Matterhorn 7 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, $8-$10, 407-623-3393.

Zach Bartholomew Trio 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Red Bull BC One Cypher Southeast

One of the most lauded breakdancing competitions in the U.S. is going down in the City Beautiful this weekend, when the Red Bull BC One Southeast Regional pits the city's best pop-and-lockers against each other in the hopes of advancing to the national finals. The competition will be hosted by Myverse, a local battle-rapper and MC, and the winner will be chosen by a panel of veteran dancers including Orlando's own Naty Girl. This competition draws breakdancers from all over the Southeast to compete for a coveted spot at the upcoming National Finals in Los Angeles. The winner of the U.S. finals will then go on to represent the country at the eventual world championship in New York City. But first they have to make it out of Orlando. Limber up. 1 p.m., Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com, $10,& RSVP required.— Maitane Orue



Diamond: A Tribute to Neil Diamond 7:30 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $30-$35, 386-736-1500.

Eighteen Visions, End, Wristmeetrazor 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20-$25, 407-704-6261.

Enanitos Verdes 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $65-$125.50, 407-934-2583.

Get Closer: Linda Ronstadt Tribute 7:30 p.m., Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $23-$30, 407-321-8111.

Michael Andrew's 20th Century Swing and Soul Revue 3 p.m., 8 p.m., Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $36.75, 407-447-1700.

Nothing Butt Rock Fest 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$20, willspub.org.

Sunday, Aug. 14

CRT, Mother Juno, Leatherette, KTKink, Bacon Grease 8 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, $10, 407-623-3393.

Monday, Aug. 15

The In-Between Series: Lost Noises Office

Local experimental supergroup Lost Noises Office — with members drawn from Obliterati, the Tangled Bell Ensemble and Alterity Chamber Orchestra — make their long-awaited live return in a very fitting space this week. (Surely that's enough to mitigate the crushing pain of a Monday somewhat?) Though they're still a new proposition live, Lost Noises Office have actually been around for a couple of years now, with initial momentum on the part of founding members Holly Tavel (keyboards, vocals) and Sarah Morrison (violin, viola) stalling due to the pandemic. The duo had previously collaborated in Obliterati. Percussionist Mario Schambon — who has worked with the likes of Damo Suzuki and Bradford Cox — was added to the group, and the final piece of the LNO puzzle fell into place when oboist Beatriz Ramirez (Alterity, Belt & Ramirez) came into the fold. Their debut show at Will's was an outré chamber-pop scorcher, so don't miss out. 7:30 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com, $5. — MM

JazzPro Monster Series: The Dan Jordan Quartet 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-636-9951.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Blxst

Just last week, Californian MC/singer Blxst got his first platinum certification for 2020 single "Chosen" (a song that boasts features from Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga). And while that's got to feel good, Blxst is already moving forward fast, touring the U.S. behind new album Before You Go on Red Bull(!) Records. Stepping into the spotlight and out of the studio after potent production for the likes of Kendrick Lamar and YG, Blxst immediately made his mark with an R&B/hip-hop hybrid paired with personal lyrics and smooth delivery on his No Love Lost debut. This year would appear to be his for the taking: collaborating with Rick Ross, performing on the Tonight Show and taking his live show to spots as far-flung as New Zealand. Don't miss this new talent. 6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25-$45. — MM

Laura Marano 7 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $20, 407-648-8363.

Phangs, Moontower 8 p.m., Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $16, facebook.com/henaocenter.

EVENTS

Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Expo Multicultural celebration showcasing the cultural diversity of Orlando and the Caribbean American community with steelpan music, Junkanoo parade, tassa drumming, African drumming, Indian dancing, art and craft booths, and food. 1 p.m. Sunday, Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., free, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org.

(Dis)reputable Metropolitan Opera soprano Emily Pulley, last seen as Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings in the Company's world premiere of The Secret River, returns with a program that runs the gamut of formidable women of varying degrees of respectability and rectitude. 2 p.m. Sunday, University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, $46.35, 407-644-6149, operaorlando.org.

India Independence Day Parade Celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day with live music, food and cultural entertainment. 2 p.m. Saturday, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8863, uptownaltamonte.com.

Peace of Woodstock A 90-minute music-and-visuals tribute to the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, the celebrated three-day concert that took place in August 1969. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $30-$35, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com.

Saturday Matinee Classics: The Heroic Trio A new 4K restoration of Johnnie To's 1993 classic starring Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Maggie Cheung (Hero) and Cantopop star Anita Mui as a trio of knife-throwing, shotgun-toting, kung-fu-fighting superheroes. Noon Saturday, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $9, 407-629-1088, enzian.org.

Songs for a New World The Dr. Phil's resident artist interns perform a moving collection of songs that examine life, love and the choices we make. 7 p.m. Friday, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20, drphillipscenter.org.

click to enlarge "Materials and Their Impressions" by Shannon Rae Lindsey

ART EXHIBITIONS

Artist-in-Residence: Shannon Rae Lindsey An interdisciplinary artist who explores drawing, painting, sculpture and installation with unconventional art materials and processes, Lindsay's work embodies order and disorder to manifest her understanding of entropy. Through Aug. 19. The Sculpture House, 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, free, 407-262-7700, casselberry.org.

Boundaries and Frontiers In the narratives of human history, the ocean has served as pathway, battleground, site of origin — a liminal space that is shaped and, in turn, shapes the surrounding world. Through Sept. 4. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/rma.

Chris Robb: Physical Currency Local artist Robb graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1980 and immediately moved to the Lower East Side of New York. The first shows he participated in were group shows with Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kenny Scharf and many others. Through Sept. 11. The Terrace Gallery, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., free, 407-246-4279, orlando.gov.

Corpus Delicti This exhibition features the work of Jessica Caldas, a Florida-based Puerto Rican artist and advocate. Through Sept. 18. Art and History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, $6, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org.

Florida Byways: Jules André Smith and the Bok Fellows While exploring the surrounding byways that weave throughout Florida, Art Center founder Smith created watercolors and drawings of parts of Florida that were typically unseen by the casual tourist. Through Aug. 14. Art and History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, $6, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org.

The Florida Prize in Contemporary Art Artists range from emerging to mid-career, all working in Florida and all artists engaged in exploring significant ideas of art and culture in original and visually exciting ways. Through Aug. 14. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., $20, 407-896-4231, omart.org.

An Irresistible Urge to Create: The Monroe Family Collection of Florida Outsider Art Comprehensive exhibition of Florida outsider art brought together for the first time. Through Oct. 16. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., $12, 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.org.

Purvis Young: The Life I See Young's paintings reflect his observations of daily life and the fight for social justice, hope for his community, immigration and otherness, as well as the fragile balance between life and death. Through Oct. 30, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., $20, 407-896-4231, omart.org.