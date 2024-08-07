Sisters Drew and Deison Afualo get 'Loud' at Orlando's Beacham

Self-described as 'an in-depth discussion of truly the dumbest shit, live on stage'

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge Drew and Deison Afualo bring "The Loud Tour" to Orlando - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Drew and Deison Afualo bring "The Loud Tour" to Orlando
TikTok influencer Drew Afualo is on her U.S. trek, “The Loud Tour,” with her sister Deison, promoting her new book and spilling all the tea, hitting 21 cities across the nation — including Orlando’s Beacham.

Afualo has made a name for herself on TikTok by uploading content making fun of peo- ple who are misogynistic, racist and/or fatphobic. She’s also well-known for her very contagious and loud laugh, giggling all the way to the bank with more than 8 million followers.

She hosts her own podcast, “The Comment Section,” as well as another with Deison dubbed “Two Idiot Girls,” on which they discuss the latest online drama, oftentimes inviting guests like Brittany Broski and Caleb Hearon to join in.

Afualo just released her first book, Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve. The tour is both a celebration of the book and a live performance similar to an episode of “Two Idiot Girls” — in fact, the girls advertised the tour as “an in-depth discussion of truly the dumbest shit, live on stage.” Take cover.

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, The Beacham, $20.
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


August 7, 2024

