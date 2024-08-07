Sisters Drew and Deison Afualo get 'Loud' at Orlando's Beacham

Afualo has made a name for herself on TikTok by uploading content making fun of peo- ple who are misogynistic, racist and/or fatphobic. She’s also well-known for her very contagious and loud laugh, giggling all the way to the bank with more than 8 million followers.
She hosts her own podcast, “The Comment Section,” as well as another with Deison dubbed “Two Idiot Girls,” on which they discuss the latest online drama, oftentimes inviting guests like Brittany Broski and Caleb Hearon to join in.
Afualo just released her first book, Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve. The tour is both a celebration of the book and a live performance similar to an episode of “Two Idiot Girls” — in fact, the girls advertised the tour as “an in-depth discussion of truly the dumbest shit, live on stage.” Take cover.
7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, The Beacham, $20.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed