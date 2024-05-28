BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

SeaWorld Orlando brings back Viva La Música Latin festival in June

Get ready to salsa from June 1 to 30

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
For five jam-packed weekends in June, SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to enjoy live musical performances, authentic Latin bites and sips and plenty of salsa, bachata and reggaetón.

Celebrating the vibrant culture of Latin America, Viva La Música will take place every Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to 30.

Sundays at 2 and 5 p.m., SeaWorld hosts Latin musicians like Sergio Vargas, Proyecto Uno, Tony Vega and more. Live performances will be held in the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater, so guests can take a break from dancing with strangers to revel in the breezy theater.

Dive into the colorful and flavorful world of Latin America with new Latin-inspired menu items like steak or chicken pinchos, guava and queso empanadas, arroz con pollo, seafood paella, flan and more. There will also be a tequila tasting opportunity with 21Seeds, a women-led distillery that uses natural and unique flavors to enhance their tequila selections.

As the marine life theme park celebrates its 60th anniversary with this elaborate party, guests are invited to indulge in interactive activities, dance until their chancletas break, and familiarize themselves with authentic Latin cuisine.

Tickets for Viva La Música start at $25.99 and can be purchased online.

June 2
Sergio Vargas

June 9
Proyecto Uno

June 16
Tony Vega

June 23
Milly Quezada

June 30
Jon Secada

