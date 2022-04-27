Say farewell to Elton John, for real this time?; indulge a ’90s Jones at Counting Crows, hear the song of the summer live from Kalan.frfr

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, April 27

Elton John

"I'm raring to go!" said Elton John when he announced this rescheduled date as part of his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" farewell (?) tour, and we believe him. Sir Elton dazzled in 2019 with a glittery command performance. This night should be no different. Be prepared to tear up during "Tiny Dancer," because it will be the last time you hear it live here. Definitely. Maybe. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $66.50-$246

Thursday, April 28

Counting Crows

Alternative rock 1990s survivors and "Mr. Jones" troubadours Counting Crows headline the Hard Rock Live ahead of an appearance at Sunfest. Counting Crows broke big in the '90s with radio hits like the aforementioned "Mr. Jones" and "Round Here" from debut album August and Everything After. Not ones to rest on nostalgic laurels, the Adam Duritz-led folky rockers recently released mini-album Butter Miracle, Suite One, so expect to hear a healthy dose of that platter. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $56.50-$123

Jen Fulwiler

Comedian and SiriusXM host Fulwiler pilots her "Minivan Fabulous" tour through the doors of the Dr. Phil. The mother of six came to fame via viral TikTok and Instagram vids where she riffs on parenting foibles like few others are doing these days. 7:30 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35

Kalan.frfr

Red-hot young West Coast rapper is riding a wave of critical acclaim for his work — including the newly released possible soundtrack of this summer, "Popstar," out on credentialed label Roc Nation Records. Shows have been selling out on this tour, so hopefully you act fast. 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott released their collaborative Songs of Comfort and Hope album at the end of 2020, and they're finally bringing that healing music IRL to Orlando. The duo have been close collaborators since the 1980s, and this most recent one grew out of a series of home-brewed performance videos Ma made during pandemic lockdown in 2020. Those blossomed into a more formal recording project that saw Stott and Ma tackling pop, classical and jazz chestnuts. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $50-$250

Friday, April 29

Kountry Wayne

"Straight Out the Mud" ... and into the posh settings of the Steinmetz! Comedian Kountry Wayne follows up the previous night's Yo-Yo Ma show with something refreshingly different: the skits, impressions and storytelling that made him a viral internet sensation. Just writ large and fleshed out for the stage and not a phone screen. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40.25-$229.25

The Pineapple Thief

One of the highlights of King Crimson's valedictory command performance at the Frontyard Festival last year was the percussion work of Gavin Harrison as part of a triumvirate of drummers. Now Harrison returns with his "day job" band, eclectic new-school prog masters Pineapple Thief. They're kicking off their U.S. tour here, so we must be doing something right. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $24.50-$44.50

Saturday, April 30

Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Hart is on her "Thankful" tour with a greatest-hits set and a bundle of Zeppelin covers from her latest mini-album in her back pocket. Just in case. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39.50-$64.50

Cigar Box Guitar Festival

There's an old truism that necessity is the mother of invention. One of the more fascinating necessity-driven inventions in music history is the DIY cigar-box guitar, dating back to the late 19th century. When properly wielded by the likes of Bo Diddley, the humble homemade axe has as much sound and fury as the most expensive Telecaster. Today's event celebrates this instrument, with a number of new practitioners strutting their stuff. Noon, Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, casselberryfop.com, free

D.T.O. Jazz Fest

The Miami International Jazz Festival decamps up a few hours north to the Dr. Phil, so say hello to the first D.T.O. Jazz Fest. And just in time for International Jazz Day, the relocated fest will feature an all-star lineup including Oscar Hernandez & the Alma Libre Quintet, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet and Yamit & the Vinyl Boulevard. 8 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$89

The Great Duck Derby

Gentlehumans, start your ducks! Annual tradition of rubber-duck racing returns to bucolic Mead Garden. Expect several rounds of good-natured duck competitions and more family-friendly fun. 10 a.m., Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive., Winter Park, meadgarden.org, free

Leonard Jacome

Venezuelan musician Jacome brings the Llanero electric harp and a loop station (!) to the Timucua Arts house, where he will weave a bewitching and dreamlike hybrid web of jazz and Latin music. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $25

Orlando Book Festival

Each year the library hosts a slew of bestselling authors who give talks and workshops and speak on panels. This year's featured guests include uniquely Floridian humorist and novelist Tim Dorsey, Christopher Balzano and more. 10 a.m., Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free

Saturday-Sunday, April 30-May 1

St. Johns River Festival of the Arts

Artists and artisans displaying their wares, along with live artist demonstrations that include DIY artwork that you can take home feature in this huge event. Live acoustic performances and gourmet eats accompany the artwork. Historic Downtown Sanford, stjohnsriverartfest.com, free

Event Details St. Johns River Festival of the Arts Sat., April 30, 10 a.m. and Sun., May 1, 10 a.m. Historic Downtown Sanford Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford Sanford

Sunday, May 1

Adam Lambert

American Idol semi-finalist and Queen collaborator Lambert is playing a few solo shows in the South and if you have even the slightest interest in checking out where he's at creatively, you'd better do it now. His next undertaking is a big summer U.K. tour with surviving members of glam titans Queen — where he'll be filling Freddie Mercury's shoes once again — and that's an expensive proposition. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $59.50-$124.50

Melissa Etheridge

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Etheridge will make her Central Florida return at a new stage — the vaunted Steinmetz Hall. Etheridge comes to Florida as part of her tour promoting new album One Way Out. The album's conceit is intriguing, with Etheridge revisiting early, previously unreleased material from the 1980s and giving it new life with the benefit of age and experience. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$379.

Tuesday, May 3

AJR

Nouveau indie-pop trio AJR are bringing their comeback "OK Orchestra" tour to the City Beautiful. The multi-platinum young pop trio plays Orlando as one of only two Florida shows during this jaunt. AJR's newest album, OK Orchestra, barnstormed straight into Billboard's Alternative and Rock Albums charts, topping both simultaneously. 7:30 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $47-$77.