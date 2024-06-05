SAK Comedy Lab hosts grand opening for its new location this month in Orlando

click to enlarge
Photo via SAK Comedy Lab/Facebook
SAK Comedy Lab is set to unveil its new downtown Orlando location with a grand opening event this week.
The improv comedy theater will debut June 8 at 55 W. Church St. with a reception, ribbon-cutting ceremony, special show and more.
Along with serving beer, wine and eats from Hawkers Asian Street Food, the event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m. and SAK's signature Duel of Fools
show immediately after.
The new stage features 175 seats in a stadium design in the 7,200-square-foot location. With four Downtown locations, SAK's new spot will mark the largest capital investment in the company’s 47-year long history. In 2022, the theater was strongly considering moving out of downtown
due to rising costs.
The new buildout cost an estimated $1.4 million, the theater says.
“We find ourselves in a neighborhood more conducive to our live entertainment audience, an upgrade to every aspect of the experience and triple the classroom space of our previous venue,” said Chris Dinger, executive director of SAK Comedy Lab, in a release. “That combination of upgrades means many more years of laughs for our audiences, our students and our corporate partners.”
If you want to have a good laugh or even make your way onto the stage, SAK Comedy Lab holds improv shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., along with classes, camps and specialty shows.
