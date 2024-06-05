BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

SAK Comedy Lab hosts grand opening for its new location this month in Orlando

The improv comedy theater has called Orlando home since 1991

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 5:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAK Comedy Lab hosts grand opening for its new location this month in Orlando
Photo via SAK Comedy Lab/Facebook
SAK Comedy Lab is set to unveil its new downtown Orlando location with a grand opening event this week.

The improv comedy theater will debut June 8 at 55 W. Church St. with a reception, ribbon-cutting ceremony, special show and more.

Along with serving beer, wine and eats from Hawkers Asian Street Food, the event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m. and SAK's signature Duel of Fools show immediately after.

The new stage features 175 seats in a stadium design in the 7,200-square-foot location. With four Downtown locations, SAK's new spot will mark the largest capital investment in the company’s 47-year long history. In 2022, the theater was strongly considering moving out of downtown due to rising costs.

The new buildout cost an estimated $1.4 million, the theater says.

“We find ourselves in a neighborhood more conducive to our live entertainment audience, an upgrade to every aspect of the experience and triple the classroom space of our previous venue,” said Chris Dinger, executive director of SAK Comedy Lab, in a release. “That combination of upgrades means many more years of laughs for our audiences, our students and our corporate partners.”

If you want to have a good laugh or even make your way onto the stage, SAK Comedy Lab holds improv shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., along with classes, camps and specialty shows.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

The Boulet Brothers unleash 'Dragula' Supermonsters on Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Boulet Brothers bring Dragula's Supermonsters to Orlando

All the parties, live music and more Pride Month events happening in Orlando

By Houda Eletr

All the parties, live music and more Pride Month events happening in Orlando

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

By Sarah Lynott

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.

Orlando's Kaitlyn Sardin is making some noise with her fusion of hip-hop and Irish dance

By Victor Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Sardin

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us