Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

Vietnamese street food, Asian artists, food competitions and more

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 5:27 pm

click to enlarge Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June
Photo via Saigon Night Market/Facebook
Saigon Night Market will bring more than 80 vendors and food trucks offering authentic Vietnamese cuisine and contests to crown Orlando’s spiciest, best pho-king eater in Festival Park.

Saigon Night Market’s vibrant display of Vietnamese street food, popular Asian artists from across the U.S., food competitions, a live DJ, a water slide and endless entertainment is sure to keep the whole family entertained.

Guests can try their hand at eating the most pho in 15 minutes to win a trophy and $300, or finish the most spicy hot dogs in 15 minutes to win the same prizes. Both competitions will have 10 contestants and are being chosen online via Saigon Night Market’s comments section on Instagram.

Saigon Night Market will host its festival June 8 and 9 at 2911 E. Robinson St., from 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Kids enter for free but adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Location Details

Festival Park

2911 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

407-381-5310


