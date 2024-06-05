Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

Saigon Night Market’s vibrant display of Vietnamese street food, popular Asian artists from across the U.S., food competitions, a live DJ, a water slide and endless entertainment is sure to keep the whole family entertained.
Guests can try their hand at eating the most pho in 15 minutes to win a trophy and $300, or finish the most spicy hot dogs in 15 minutes to win the same prizes. Both competitions will have 10 contestants and are being chosen online via Saigon Night Market’s comments section on Instagram.
Saigon Night Market will host its festival June 8 and 9 at 2911 E. Robinson St., from 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Kids enter for free but adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
