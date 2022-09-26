ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Sabrina Carpenter takes on Hard Rock Live this Wednesday (weather permitting)

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 11:48 am


click to enlarge Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, "emails i can't send", discusses her healing process through a narrative-type format. This tour follows the album's release in July 2022. - Genius
Genius
Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, "emails i can't send", discusses her healing process through a narrative-type format. This tour follows the album's release in July 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter's "emails i can't send" tour reaches Orlando Wednesday, Sept. 28. The pop sensation will be performing at Hard Rock Live at Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

Emails I can't send is Carpenter's warm embrace of change, growth and vulnerability. After time in the spotlight in a variety of different mediums - including acting, producing, songwriting and singing, Carpenter's newest release has allowed her to shed the more typical "pop star" image in exchange for one she feels is more true to herself.

“There’s a huge message of self-acceptance, self-forgiveness, and imperfection,” Carpenter said in a press release. “I’ve learned you can’t just skip to the part where you’re healed and everything’s okay. You have to go through it. I’m someone who likes to listen to music and get in my feels. Making that kind of record for me was really special. This is my own.”     

The concert is still scheduled as usual although Carpenter's "Tornado Warnings" may very well be overcome by a hurricane warning. Floridians can stay updated on Hurricane Ian's path through the National Hurricane Center website.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 for main floor and between $47.50 and $77.50 for balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased through the Hard Rock Live website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Florida Vintage Market returns to Ace Cafe this Sunday

By Gabby Macogay

Each month, Downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe hosts the Florida Vintage Market, a curated shopping experience for vintage clothing lovers

Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month

By Gabby Macogay

The six ex-wives will be gracing the Florida stage for the first time

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Beabadoobee's 'Beatopia' tour to play the Beacham in November

By Gabby Macogay

Beabadoobee will play the Beacham on Nov. 3, 2022

Also in Arts + Culture

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

By Caroline Hull

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us