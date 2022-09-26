Sabrina Carpenter takes on Hard Rock Live this Wednesday (weather permitting)

click to enlarge
Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, "emails i can't send", discusses her healing process through a narrative-type format. This tour follows the album's release in July 2022.
Sabrina Carpenter's "emails i can't send" tour reaches Orlando Wednesday, Sept. 28. The pop sensation will be performing at Hard Rock Live at Universal Orlando's CityWalk.
Emails I can't send
is Carpenter's warm embrace of change, growth and vulnerability. After time in the spotlight in a variety of different mediums - including acting, producing, songwriting and singing, Carpenter's newest release has allowed her to shed the more typical "pop star" image in exchange for one she feels is more true to herself.
“There’s a huge message of self-acceptance, self-forgiveness, and imperfection,” Carpenter said in a press release. “I’ve learned you can’t just skip to the part where you’re healed and everything’s okay. You have to go through it. I’m someone who likes to listen to music and get in my feels. Making that kind of record for me was really special. This is my own.”
The concert is still scheduled as usual although Carpenter's "Tornado Warnings" may very well be overcome by a hurricane warning. Floridians can stay updated on Hurricane Ian's path through the National Hurricane Center website
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets range from $35 for main floor and between $47.50 and $77.50 for balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased through the Hard Rock Live website
