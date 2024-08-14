'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Alyssa Edwards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to Orlando's House of Blues

Edwards’ set will combine her gag-worthy comedic talents, storytelling chops and fashionable flair on the stage. Edwards rocketed to fame quickly after giving her all on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012. She then returned on the second season of Drag Race All-Stars, placing fifth.
By then, Edwards-mania was inevitable. The Dallas drag queen has her own Netflix original series, Dancing Queen, taking the audience through the life of Edwards in and out of drag. Opening the evening are Shuga Cain from California and iconic local Axel Andrews.
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, House of Blues, $40-$65.
