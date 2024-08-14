'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Alyssa Edwards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to Orlando's House of Blues

Shuga Cain and iconic local Axel Andrews open

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Alyssa Edards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to town - Photo courtesy Alyssa Edwards/Facebook
Photo courtesy Alyssa Edwards/Facebook
Alyssa Edards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to town
The House of Blues hosts royalty this week: the queen Alyssa Edwards will be in town as part of her “Glitz and Giggles” tour.

Edwards’ set will combine her gag-worthy comedic talents, storytelling chops and fashionable flair on the stage. Edwards rocketed to fame quickly after giving her all on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012. She then returned on the second season of Drag Race All-Stars, placing fifth.

By then, Edwards-mania was inevitable. The Dallas drag queen has her own Netflix original series, Dancing Queen, taking the audience through the life of Edwards in and out of drag. Opening the evening are Shuga Cain from California and iconic local Axel Andrews.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, House of Blues, $40-$65.
Event Details
Alyssa Edwards, Shuga Cain, Axel Andrews

Alyssa Edwards, Shuga Cain, Axel Andrews

Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$40-$65
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Orlando Weekly Staff

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

Food trucks, bargain bins and mystery bags: Goblin Market returns to Orlando in September

By Zoey W. Thomas

Food trucks, bargain bins and mystery bags: Goblin Market returns to Orlando in September

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us