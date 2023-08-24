RuPaul's Drag Race queen hosts LGBTQ+ trivia night to benefit Orlando’s Zebra Youth

Jaidynn Diore Fierce will host an LGBTQ+ trivia night fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit Zebra Youth as part of the International Coaching Federation's Converge 2023 event.
The trivia night fundraiser happens Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., located at 1300 Alden Road, Orlando. (Yes, we know it's late notice, they told us less than 12 hours before the event!)
The event aims to engage attendees while providing a space for peers to learn from each other and contribute to a local cause.
Zebra Youth is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide high-quality services to LGBTQ+ youth facing unique issues, such as homelessness, isolation, bullying, physical abuse and drug abuse.
The International Coaching Federation will match the dollar amount raised before it goes directly to Zebra Youth.
Those interested can sign up to attend the event online now.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed