Rock legend and 'Orlando Weekly' lensman Jim Leatherman shows off photos past and present at Lil Indie's

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 9:12 am

click to enlarge Stiletto is one of a legion of bands Jim Leatherman has photographed at Will's Pub - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Stiletto is one of a legion of bands Jim Leatherman has photographed at Will's Pub

Though we don’t want to embarrass him in the fashion of a helicopter parents at a kid’s soccer game, we can’t help but rah-rah encourage you to check out Jim Leatherman’s photo exhibition opening at Lil Indie’s on Friday.

There’s really no one else like Leatherman in Orlando — or, we’d go so far as to say, in the entire state of Florida. Leatherman has seen it all and lived to shoot the tale, with a vast archive including seminal snaps of Björk, R.E.M. and Green Day.

But Leatherman is no nostalgia act. His passion for new music is on par with his love for those alt-rock greats, and you can see him down front at gigs by the likes of 0 Miles Per Hour and M.A.C.E. This exhibition focuses on snaps old and new, covering several decades’ worth of shows at Will’s Pub.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Lil Indie’s, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.

Matthew Moyer

September 11, 2024

