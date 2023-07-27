Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' returns to Orlando this fall

Nosferatu returns with an entirely re-vamped concept

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 4:42 pm

'Nosferatu' returns to the Renaissance Theatre in time for Halloween
Photo via Ashleigh Ann Gardner
'Nosferatu' returns to the Renaissance Theatre in time for Halloween
Orlando’s Renaissance Theatre Company is set to welcome the return of its adult-only vampire entertainment experience this fall.

Nosferatu, both a live performance and immersive experience, returns to the Ren from Sep. 15 through Nov. 5.

Nosferatu first premiered in 2021 and returned the following year with a sold-out show. The show has been completely revamped, so both returning and new guests will get a unique experience. This year’s show will also feature original and live music.

The Ren’s 15,468-square- foot warehouse in Ivanhoe will be converted into an interactive maze of shadowy scenes for the audience to travel through and explore.

A cast of more than 30 vampire performers hidden around every corner will play out a 90-minute show full of scary and sexy scenarios.

Nosferatu is for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity and adult scenarios.

"We sold every single ticket to every single performance last year; Orlando is craving elevated adult Arts experiences. It's the level of Halloween entertainment people expect from the theme parks, but with smaller crowds, a lower ticket price, and more personalized experiences,” Ren co-creator and choreographer Kathleen Wessel said in a press statement.

General admission tickets begin at $50. There will be two shows each night, one at 7 p.m. and one at 8:45 p.m.

After the show, guests can head to “vampire nightclub" VBar. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.

