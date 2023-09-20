Release party for Ryan Rivas’ latest book, ‘Lizard People,’ at Zeppelin this weekend

Ryan Rivas’ latest release is an icepick of a novella about identity, recovery and self-actualization — anyone who’s dipped a toe into the worlds of therapy or rehab, or anyone reeling in America’s (and most especially Florida’s) current maelstrom around race, needs this read. Rivas presents a portion of Lizard People at Zeppelin Books, followed by a conversation with Vidhu Aggarwal (The Trouble With Humpadori, SPECS).
6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave., zeppelinbookstore.com, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed