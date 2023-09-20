Release party for Ryan Rivas’ latest book, ‘Lizard People,’ at Zeppelin this weekend

click to enlarge Cover illustration by Angelo Maneage Ryan Rivas reads at the release party for new newest book 'Lizard People'

Ready for a book that might make you uncomfortable? Should it ever be assigned in Florida’s K-12 public schools,could be challenged on that basis, but it would take a parent both intelligent enough to unpick the allegory and closed-minded enough to support book-banning, so that’s unlikely. (Teachers, take note!)Ryan Rivas’ latest release is an icepick of a novella about identity, recovery and self-actualization — anyone who’s dipped a toe into the worlds of therapy or rehab, or anyone reeling in America’s (and most especially Florida’s) current maelstrom around race, needs this read. Rivas presents a portion ofat Zeppelin Books, followed by a conversation with Vidhu Aggarwal (