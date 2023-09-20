Release party for Ryan Rivas’ latest book, ‘Lizard People,’ at Zeppelin this weekend

Ready for a book that might make you uncomfortable?

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Ryan Rivas reads at the release party for new newest book 'Lizard People' - Cover illustration by Angelo Maneage
Cover illustration by Angelo Maneage
Ryan Rivas reads at the release party for new newest book 'Lizard People'
Ready for a book that might make you uncomfortable? Should it ever be assigned in Florida’s K-12 public schools, Lizard People could be challenged on that basis, but it would take a parent both intelligent enough to unpick the allegory and closed-minded enough to support book-banning, so that’s unlikely. (Teachers, take note!)

Ryan Rivas’ latest release is an icepick of a novella about identity, recovery and self-actualization — anyone who’s dipped a toe into the worlds of therapy or rehab, or anyone reeling in America’s (and most especially Florida’s) current maelstrom around race, needs this read. Rivas presents a portion of Lizard People at Zeppelin Books, followed by a conversation with Vidhu Aggarwal (The Trouble With Humpadori, SPECS).

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave., zeppelinbookstore.com, free.

