Primrose Lanes soft opens in the Milk District this week with a bar, bites and bowling

The historic spot gets an upgrade

Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge Primrose Lanes soft opens in the Milk District this week with a bar, bites and bowling
Image via Primrose Lanes/Instagram
A revamped bowling alley concept is set to make its way into the Milk District with a soft opening event this week.

Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling, a bowling alley complete with a restaurant, cafe, bar and pro shop, is set to host its soft opening Friday, Aug. 4 at 400 N. Primrose Drive.

Primrose Lanes’ hours will be open from 8 a.m. through 2 a.m.

It’s been four years since Colonial Lanes, the much-beloved bowling alley and bar first opened in the same spot in 1959, announced it was closing. The building has undergone a makeover preserving the historic spot’s foundation.
click to enlarge The old Colonial Lanes neon sign being removed. - Image via Primrose Lanes/Instagram
Image via Primrose Lanes/Instagram
The old Colonial Lanes neon sign being removed.

The 13,000-square-foot building’s interior has undergone a contemporary refresh, with many of the materials from the original building being reused. The pine wood from the old bowling lanes is being used for counters, and original bowling pins are now decorative embellishments.

The new look will feature eight bowling lanes, a cocktail bar, and an elevated restaurant featuring smashburgers and crispy ribs.

