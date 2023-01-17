Pedro the Lion will play ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ and ‘Control’ in Orlando this spring

It's his first show in Orlando in four years

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 1:14 pm

Pedro the Lion will play ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ and ‘Control’ in Orlando this spring
Pedro the Lion

In April, Pedro the Lion's third full-length album, Control, turns 21 years old, and to celebrate, the band is bringing the Jade Tree classic on the road for a tour that passes through Orlando this spring.

Tickets to see Pedro the Lion play the Social in Orlando on Saturday, April 22, go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m.

The show finds Pedro the Lion frontman David Bazan also leading the band as it plays not just every song on Control, but also every cut from its landmark 1998 debut album It's Hard to Find a Friend, which turns 25 years old in November.

While Bazan played most of the instruments himself on those records, drummer Terence Ankeny and guitarist Erik Walters will accompany him on the road.

Walters — former guitarist for Silver Torches, past member of Perfume Genius' touring band and co-owner of Seattle taco spot Comal — opens the Orlando show in support of his own solo full-length, which celebrated its first birthday this month.

Other Florida dates on the show include April 21 in Tampa and April 23 in Jacksonville.

The tour is also Bazan's first since going public with the end of his 20-year marriage, which is eerie since Control is a loose concept album about the dissolution of a marriage.

