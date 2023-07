Orlando's The Abbey to host 'Speak Now: Taylor's Version' album release party

click to enlarge Photo via Taylor Swift/Twitter

The time has come:is just hours away, and one Orlando spot is making sure Swifties celebrate the right way.Orlando's The Abbey will host aalbum release dance party Thursday, July 6, at 9 p.m. The album drops at midnight, so we're looking at hours of pre-album Tay worship.The night will also see a themed photo area, themed cocktails, lipsync battle, free koozie with ticket purchase and more.General admission tickets are $20 and are available online now through Eventbrite Orlando missed out on Swift's Eras Tour (even though Tampa got three nights, we're over it), so take this as a chance to claim some of that Swiftie energy back.