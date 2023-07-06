Orlando's The Abbey to host 'Speak Now: Taylor's Version' album release party

click to enlarge
Photo via Taylor Swift/Twitter
The time has come: Speak Now: Taylor's Version
is just hours away, and one Orlando spot is making sure Swifties celebrate the right way.
Orlando's The Abbey will host a Speak Now: Taylor's Version
album release dance party Thursday, July 6, at 9 p.m. The album drops at midnight, so we're looking at hours of pre-album Tay worship.
The night will also see a themed photo area, themed cocktails, lipsync battle, free koozie with ticket purchase and more.
General admission tickets are $20 and are available online now through Eventbrite
.
Orlando missed out on Swift's Eras Tour (even though Tampa got three nights, we're over it), so take this as a chance to claim some of that Swiftie energy back.
