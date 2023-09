Orlando’s Museum of Illusions to host ‘Noche de Sabor’ event this weekend

Museum of Illusions hosts the 'Noche de Sabor' event this weekend

The Museum of Illusions at ICON Park marks Hispanic Heritage Month with their "Noche de Sabor" 21-and-older evening event this weekend.Noche de Sabor will turn the optical illusion destination into a nightspot with food, a cash bar, a DJ and dancing. A ticket purchase will also get you a ride on fellow Icon Park attraction The Wheel.“Central Florida has such a diverse culture, and Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time for Museum of Illusions Orlando to celebrate that,” said Stephanie Berrios, sales and marketing director, in a release.Museum of Illusions hosts Noche de Sabor Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available from the Museum directly