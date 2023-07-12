2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

Steinmetz joined worthies like the Sydney Opera House on the list

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest - Photo by Brian Soderlind
Photo by Brian Soderlind
Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest
Downtown Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall has been named one of the "The 11 Most Beautiful Theaters in the World" by Architectural Digest.

in a round-up piece on aesthetically pleasing halls published on Tuesday by the magazine the “acoustically perfect” Steinmetz Hall — part of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts complex — was hailed for being "one of the world’s most acoustically advanced theaters" as well as the ability to "morph [the seats'] shape and orientation depending on the type of arrangement needed for various performances."

Steinmetz joined other well-regarded performance spaces like the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Vienna State Opera in Austria and the Palacio del Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

If you want to check out this most beautiful theater space for yourself, snap up tickets for this Sunday's performance by comedian Igor Guimarães.

Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

32 events 5 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

