Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

in a round-up piece on aesthetically pleasing halls published on Tuesday by the magazine the “acoustically perfect” Steinmetz Hall — part of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts complex — was hailed for being "one of the world’s most acoustically advanced theaters" as well as the ability to "morph [the seats'] shape and orientation depending on the type of arrangement needed for various performances."
Steinmetz joined other well-regarded performance spaces like the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Vienna State Opera in Austria and the Palacio del Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
If you want to check out this most beautiful theater space for yourself, snap up tickets for this Sunday's performance by comedian Igor Guimarães.
