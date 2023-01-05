Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 1:27 pm

SeaWorld offers free admission to preschool students - Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld.

The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year.

Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park. Deadline to register is Feb. 3.

This free access also applies to Busch Gardens in Tampa and Aquatica Orlando.


