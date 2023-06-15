Orlando Repertory Theatre changes its name to Orlando Family Stage

The theater is now named Orlando Family Stage, as it aims to empower young people

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 4:46 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Repertory Theatre changes its name to Orlando Family Stage
Image via Orlando Family Stage/Instagram
After more than 20 years, Orlando Repertory Theatre has changed its name to reflect its ongoing mission.

The theater is now named Orlando Family Stage, as it aims "to empower young people to be brave and empathetic" by creating quality theatrical experiences.

After several years of consideration and more than 18 months of research, stakeholder interviews and a brand audit, the organization’s board of directors approved the new name in a unanimous vote in February, according to a press release.

Orlando Repertory Theatre, mostly known by its affectionate nickname "Orlando Rep," was founded in 1926 and is the seventh iteration of the original theater company. They have operated for the past 20 years as Florida’s only professional theater for young audiences.

“We were looking for a more identifying name,” board chair Adam Scheinberg said in a statement. “We seized on the opportunity to have a correct and clear name, a refreshed brand, and a name that ties us to the arts and brings attention to our niche programming, serving family audiences. Our new name is not only the logical evolution of who we have become but points to who we continue to be and aim to serve.”
Executive director Chris Brown revealed the new name and brand June 15 at a special event for media, long-time partners, community leaders and stakeholders. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings both gave their remarks and declared June 15, 2023, as Orlando Family Stage Day.

UCF Dean Jeff Moore spoke about Orlando Family Stage’s prolonged partnership with the University of Central Florida. According to the press release, the partnership with UCF’s MFA program in Theatre for Young Audiences is one of just a handful in the country where students gain hands-on experience in the field and receive training from experienced professionals. This relationship with UCF is necessary for its success, he says.

“Theater moves us to greater awareness,” says artistic director Jeff Revels. “That is vital for a community’s strength and health. Our new name will help our demographic discover us more easily.”

June 14, 2023

