Holiday happenings: Celebrate the reason for the season — whatever that is for you — in and around Orlando

click to enlarge courtesy photo Dazzling Nights takes over Leu Gardens Nov. 25 through Jan. 1

Welcome to our annual Holiday Guide, a list of all the hollies and jollies you can handle around town. We've got everything from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves at the Abbey to Christmas Vespers at Knowles Memorial Chapel, ugly Christmas sweater bar crawls to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra spectacular, plus a handful of Nutcrackers and a light sprinkling of holiday markets. Stay posted for more; as events are announced or confirmed, we'll add them here.

ONE DAY ONLY:

Thursday, Nov. 17:

Deck the District A gingerbread house building contest and our annual tree lighting on historic Church Street! 5:30 pm; Cucina Pizza and Bar, 54 W. Church St.; $30; cucinapizzabar.com.

Impact Day Community resources, turkey and food giveaways and financial literacy assistance. 8 am; True Health Lake Underhill, 5730 Lake Underhill Road; free; 407-322-8645; mytruehealth.org.

Friday, Nov. 18:

Being Thankful Learn about Thanksgiving and being thankful through stories, songs and rhymes in English and Spanish. 10:30 am; Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info.

Festival of Trees Reindeer Romp A festive family event for all ages! Visitors can enjoy meet and greet photo opportunities with Santa as well as story time with Mrs. Claus. 6 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$35; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Saturday, Nov. 19:

Breakfast With Santa Held during the Festival of Trees. Visit Santa while having a hot breakfast, see balloon artists, get your face painted and more. 8:30 am; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $35; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Jingle Eve 12 Wines of Christmas wine walk. Includes a keepsake wine glass and access to tastings amongst a curated selection of red or white wine options at twenty locations throughout the Village. 4 pm; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; free-$50; 321-888-1717; ivanhoevillage.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20:

Lake County Comic Convention Shop from many vendors, including comics, art, toys, anime, gaming, video games and more! Meet comic book artists, writers, media guests and local talent. 10 am; Magnolia House at Trilogy Orlando, 100 Falling Acorn Ave., Groveland; $9; facebook.com/lakecountycomicconvention.

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Lincoln and Thanksgiving Mr. Lincoln shares the story of how our national, annual observance of the Thanksgiving holiday came to be established during his presidency. Recommended for ages 6 and up. 6:30 pm; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info.

Thursday, Nov. 24:

Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddeus Tribbett 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20; willspub.org.

Friday, Nov. 25:

Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet Holidays at the Morse Thanksgiving Weekend: live music and free admission Friday-Sunday. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Saturday, Nov. 26:

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, Gargamel, DJ Sleigh 7 pm; the Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$60; 407-704-6261; facebook.com/badsantaandtheangryelves.

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker A holiday favorite and urban adaptation of the classical Nutcracker story written by E.T.A. Hoffman. This holiday production captures the rich pageantry of traditions and flair that highlights cultural diversity in Central Florida. 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$65; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Home for the Holidays Experience the joyful sounds of the season with the Holiday Singers, the Opera Orlando Youth Company and other favorite guests, it's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$134.94; 407-770-0071; orlandophil.org.

Small Biz Saturday Spectacular Market Vendors include Honey Peach Studios, Kayla Sad Art, Sandhill Supply Co., Hellcats, J Squared Design + Co., Monikas Munchies, Art From Marz, Taylor Heeg, Folksy Love, Bellacee Jewelry and more. Hourglass Brewing Curry Ford, 2500 Curry Ford Road; 407-730-5249; instagram.com/orlandoparkinglotparty.

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

Lindsey Stirling Snow Waltz Tour. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.50-$380.66; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

click to enlarge courtesy photo At Christmas in the Park, the Morse Museum displays lighted Tiffany windows while the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble perform

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Christmas in the Park At this free annual event in downtown Winter Park's Central Park, the Morse lights up seven Tiffany windows and presents the Bach Festival Choir and the Brass Ensemble in an outdoor concert. 6:15 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; bachfestivalflorida.org.

I-Drive District Holiday Tree Lighting Check out how I-Drive dazzles with a glittering lighting ceremony of the 50-foot tree sponsored by the I-Drive District. 6 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free; idriveliving.com.

Friday, Dec. 2:

A Big Band Christmas The 40-piece CFCArts Big Band is going to ring in the Christmas season with a night full of your favorite holiday tunes. Packed full of all of the Christmas music you love, performed in classic Big Band style. 8 pm; Lake Buena Vista High School, 11305 Daryl Carter Parkway; $10-$15; lakebuenavistahs.ocps.net.

Beautiful Music Asian Duo Holidays at the Morse, with a flute and harp duo. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

City of Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration Ring in the holiday season with Mayor Buddy Dyer. The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet Santa until 9 pm at the Eola House. 5 pm; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; orlando.gov.

Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Toys for Tots Drive Giant 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, Santa and Mrs. Claus, "snow" flurries, live music and more to truly get you into the holiday spirit. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

6th Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl Join us for the 6th Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl! Get that Goodwill sweater, find those tacky holiday pants and get ready to jingle bell rock. 5 pm; downtown Orlando bars, Wall Street Plaza; $15; 678-243-8639.

9th Annual Holiday Trunk Show Darlene Allen and Melissa Menzer return. Their sleighs are packed with new heirloom-quality antique assemblages and seasonal soft sculptures for a gallery takeover sure to give guests holly jolly vibes. 11 am; Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-323-2774; .jtfolkart.com.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony A night of great singing and holiday festivities. Children's activities and vendors, and attendees can take free portrait-style photos with Santa using their own cameras. 5 pm; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Celebration Holiday Home Tour and Winter Wonderland A beloved tradition since 1997 where participants take self-guided tours inside seasonally decorated homes throughout Celebration. 1 pm; Celebration Town Hall, 851 Celebration Ave., Celebration; $25; 407-566-1234; celebrationfoundation.org.

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show A one-hour version of the enchanting holiday classic is specially designed for families of all ages. 11 am; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$89; 407-358-6603; orlandoballet.org.

Santa's Workshop Includes an entry into Santa's workshop, candy bar, unlimited pictures with Santa and his elves, face-painting, sing-alongs and the pure excitement and magic of this special Christmas experience! Noon; Deadwords Brewing, 23 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $25-$30; 904-290-3442; theblackreindeer.com.

Winter Wonderland Parade Find a spot in the town center and wave to community partners, city leaders and local police as the floats pass by! After the parade, stick around and visit the tents or grab a bite to eat with a local food truck. Santa Claus will be stopping by the town center to wish you a merry holiday; be sure to let him know what's on your list and take a free picture with him. 4 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; winterspringsfl.org.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

8th Annual Holiday Celebration In addition to a performance ofTrue North: A Magical New Holiday Musical, guests may decorate cookies, enjoy festive snacks and sweet treats, and take photos with Santa before the show and more! 1:30 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $65; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Krampusfest Live music, vegan and non-vegan food, Christmas vendors, costume contests, a krampuslauf parade, and plenty of punishment. Biergarten from Sideward Brewing. 2 pm; Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; free; facebook.com/themilkdistrict.

Monday, Dec. 5:

Holiday Brass and Percussion 7 pm; Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-770-0071; orlandophil.org.

Friday, Dec. 9:

Beautiful Music Chamber Trio Holidays at the Morse, with a cello, flute and violin. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Christmas With the Basilica Choir A wide variety of both sacred and secular as well as classical and popular Christmas music. An audience sing-along of Christmas carols will round out the evening. 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600; maryqueenoftheuniverse.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10:

10th Annual Violectric Holiday Show A fun-filled, energetic and highly unique holiday show unlike anything seen and heard before and simulcast around all of Lake Eola. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free; 407-246-2827; violectric.net.

Breakfast With Santa Get some quality time with the head elf himself, plus enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet. Advanced registrations are required. 9 am; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; $12.95-$17.95; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

A Classic Christmas 1 & 4 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-646-2000; bachfestivalflorida.org.

For King + Country A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2022 Live Experience. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $19-$249; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run Bring the family out for the best Holiday Fun Run in the area. Run or walk the festive three-mile route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers! 7:15 am; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $33-$43; 407-896-1160; trackshack.com.

Jingle Bell Run Help keep the tradition going strong by jingling with your family and friends at the Arthritis Foundation's 2022 Jingle Bell Run. Wear your favorite holiday costume and spread good cheer for a great cause. 8:30 am; Baldwin Park Village Center, 1097 Bennett Road; free; 407-917-6978; jbr.org/orlando.

Makers Market Come by this family- and dog-friendly market, check a few gifts off your holiday shopping list and support local. Featuring the Bruja's Table and 35 local vendors and treat makers. Noon; Makers Market on Mills Ave, 610 N. Mills Ave.; free; 614-806-0076; instagram.com/orlandolocalmakers.

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show A one-hour version of the enchanting holiday classic is specially designed for families of all ages. 11 am; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$89; 407-358-6603; orlandoballet.org.

Sunday, Dec. 11:

Grandma Party Bazaar Last-minute holiday shopping with that eccentric Stardust twist. 10 am; Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 Winter Park Road; free; instagram.com/grandma_party.

click to enlarge courtesy photo Phantasmagoria brings their holiday show to several Central Florida venues this season

Phantasmagoria A whimsical look at Dickens' well-loved A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, alongside Oscar Wilde's rollicking The Canterville Ghost. 3 pm; Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala; $25; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland An all-new musical journey that will transport you and your family to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. 7:30 pm; Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $29-$69; 321-697-3333; ohpark.com.

Olga Ferroni, Kalinka Klezmer Kalinka Klezmer performs traditional compositions performed during Hanukkah. 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Orlando Gay Chorus: HoliGAY Spectacular Featuring performances by the full chorus, small group ensembles, soloists and the Footnote Dancers — a fabulous addition to your holiday season! 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15:

Winter Wonderland Step into a snow-filled, holiday festival as the Central Florida Community Choir presents its annual holiday extravaganza. 7:30 pm; Northland Church, Longwood; $10-$25; cfcarts.com.

Friday, Dec. 16:

Elf: The Musical Buddy mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. He's raised unaware that he's a human, then embarks on a journey to discover his true identity. 7 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $10-$25; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Victoria Lynn Schultz Holidays at the Morse, with a solo harp concert. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Saturday, Dec. 17:

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show A one-hour version of the enchanting holiday classic is specially designed for families of all ages. 11 am; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$89; 407-358-6603; orlandoballet.org.

Phantasmagoria A whimsical look at Dickens' well-loved A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, alongside Oscar Wilde's rollicking The Canterville Ghost. 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Santa's Twilight 5K Holiday themed 5K night run. All participants will receive a really cool shirt, holiday themed finisher medal, glow sticks for the run, jingle bells for your shoes, and holiday cookies and hot chocolate at the finish. 6 pm; Clermont City Hall, 685 West Montrose St., Clermont; $17.95-$30; 352-394-1320; sommersportsevents.com.

Soweto Gospel Choir This all-new concert by the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir commemorates South Africa's Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. 4 pm & 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Spookala An affordable event where you can meet celebrities and finish all of your nerdy holiday shopping. 10 am-7 pm; World Equestrian Center, 1390 NW 80th Ave., Ocala; $25-$250; spookala.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve 3 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $49-$99; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 18:

Blue Christmas Service The holidays can be a difficult time for some. 4:30 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; st.lukes.org/bluechristmas.

Milk Mart Holiday Market Over 130 local vendors to shop from. 11 am; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; milkmartorlando.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 20:

A Voctave Christmas Featuring a cappella sensation Voctave, founded by Rollins College and Bach Festival Choir alumnus Jamey Ray. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$65; 407-358-6603; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:

A Solaria Solstice: Stirring Songs of the Season This program includes music of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and brand-new works sure to inspire. 6:15 & 8:15 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $62.50-$95.50; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Thursday, Dec. 22:

Phantasmagoria A whimsical look at Dickens' well-loved A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, alongside Oscar Wilde's rollicking The Canterville Ghost. 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $26-$31; 386-736-1500; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Friday, Dec. 23:

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 Set along the Western Front during World War I, this moving work relates the events of Christmas Eve 1914 through soldiers' words, old war songs and carols. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$129; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Saturday, Dec. 24:

Orlando Violin Music Holidays at the Morse Christmas Eve Celebration; free admission 9:30 am to 4 pm. 1 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 27:

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas 3 & 7 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $47.62-$79.57; drphillipscenter.org.

LIMITED RUN:

Nov. 18–Dec. 11:

Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical A cable-TV Christmas movie spoof, full of spot-on humorous songs and a lot of holiday cheer. Various times; IceHouse Theatre, 1100 N. Unser St., Mount Dora; $24; 352-383-4616; icehousetheatre.com.

Nov. 18–Jan. 1:

Ice! A Central Florida holiday tradition — don a provided parka and take a freezing walk through a dazzling indoor display of ice sculptures which this year will feature at least a dozen scenes from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; $19.99-$39.99; 407-586-2000; christmasatgaylordpalms.marriott.com.

Shine Light Show Dazzles with thousands of dancing lights, synchronized to a high-energy, seasonal soundtrack. Animated light curtains glow with Christmas imagery around a centerpiece tree that magically transforms into a gleaming and glowing holiday spectacle. 9:15 pm; Gaylord Palms, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; free; 407-586-0000; christmasatgaylordpalms.marriott.com.

click to enlarge courtesy photo Asian Lantern Festival lights up the Central Florida Zoo

Nov. 18–Jan. 15:

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild Dozens of larger-than-life, hand-crafted lanterns that are lit by thousands of LED lights, resulting in a gorgeous display of color, light and sound that celebrates traditional Asian lantern festivals. 6 pm; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $19.99-$21.99; 407-323-4450; centralfloridazoo.org.

Nov. 19–Dec. 22:

True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical Faced with the uncertainty of their father's deployment, young Ben and his big sister's already turbulent lives are shaken again. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do. Various times; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $15-$35; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Nov. 24–Jan. 1:

Holiday Fountain Show A crowd favorite, the Plaza fountain features special shows with dancing water and dazzling lights choreographed to classic holiday tunes. Closed select Thursdays. 6 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Nov. 24–Dec. 31:

Lake Nona Lights Now celebrating its 10th consecutive year, this neighborhood lights display dazzles with lights synchronized to music in an impressive ongoing nightly show. 6 pm; Lake Nona Lights, 9800 Old Patina Way; free; lakenonalights.com.

The Lights on Jeater Bend Now in its 14th and final year, Jeater Bend features 11 homes with synchronized lights, music, projection, water and fire. 6 pm; Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration; free; lightsonjeaterbend.com.

Nov. 25-Jan. 1:

Dazzling Nights A stunning winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures! Closed Dec. 25. Various times; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $12-$200; 407-246-2620; dazzlingorlando.com.

Nov. 25-Dec. 24:

Holinights Celebration Santa Claus, mischievous elves, towering toy soldiers, live music and tree lighting nightly, snow ball fights with the mischievous elves, holiday craft and street markets, car shows and more! 5 pm; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811; sunsetwalk.com.

Nov. 26–Dec. 18:

Scrooge: The Musical Merry, sparkling, tuneful, boisterous, big Broadway musical version of the world's most beloved Christmas story. Various times; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $27-$32; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Nov. 26–27:

Fusion Fest Two-day festival that spotlights the rich diversity of cultures that make up Orlando. Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-836-5540; fusionfest.org.

Nov. 27–Dec. 26:

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Candlelight Processional Hear the stirring story of Christmas as told by one of several celebrity narrators such as Isabella Rossellini, Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg and Josh Gad. Various times; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Nov. 30–Dec. 24:

A Christmas Carol Presented by Orlando Shakes. Adapted by Jim Helsinger. The miserly and miserable Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with a "bah humbug," until he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Various times; Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $25-$57; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Dec. 1-23:

The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show This show is for anyone who overshared romantic traumas with Karen from Finance after having just one too many Jingle Juices at our corporate holiday party three years ago. Various times; Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St.; $30; rentheatre.com.

Dec. 2-4:

Christmas Vespers A Rollins tradition with a rich history that stretches back to 1933. An elegant candlelit procession followed by student-performed Christmas carols as well as scripture readings that reflect on the Christmas season. 6:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-646-2145; rollins.edu.

Phantasmagoria A whimsical look at Dickens' well-loved A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, alongside Oscar Wilde's rollicking The Canterville Ghost. Various times; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. Various times; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; $10; st.lukes.org.

click to enlarge courtesy photo "The Nutcracker," an Orlando Ballet tradition, returns to the Dr. Phillips Center

Dec. 2-18:

The Nutcracker Bring the entire family for the adventures of young Clara as she explores the fantasy world of the Mouse King, the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mother Ginger. Various times; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$290; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Oliver Orphan Oliver ventures to the Victorian streets of London and joins Fagin and his group of petty pickpockets. Osceola Arts, 411 East Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee; $28; 407-846-6257; osceolaarts.org.

Dec. 2-19:

Jingle Bells, Batman Smells A hilarious and endearing holiday tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Various times; Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.

Dec. 2-25:

Winter Wonderland Nightly "snow" flurries and the dazzling Christmas tree forest complete with a 30-foot-tall giant tree centerpiece. Various times; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

Dec. 3-23:

A Merry Winter Garden Light Show A very merry light show. There will be a Winter Wonderland area for children at City Hall on the nights of the light show. The entire downtown Winter Garden area will be festive and decorated. 6 pm; Winter Garden City Hall, 300 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free; 407-656-4111; downtownwg.com.

Dec. 3–Jan. 10:

Small Things Considered Annual year-end art exhibition of works 10 inches by 10 inches or smaller. Arts on Douglas, 123 Douglas St., New Smyrna Beach; 386-428-1133; atlanticcenterforthearts.org.

Dec. 8-24:

Holiday Punch Spanning over three weekends, cabarista Laura Hodos returns to the Darden Courtyard stage to lift a glass of holiday cheer in this festive cabaret performance, filled with heartwarming seasonal tunes, comedy and merriment. Various times; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $35; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Dec. 9-18:

A Christmas Carol This thrilling adaptation uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life. Various times; Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $20; theensemblecompany.com.

Dec. 10-11:

Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season This musical celebration will capture the spirit of the season with members from the String Family playing holiday classics from "Frosty the Snowman" to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." 10 & 11:30 am; Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $10; 407-770-0071; orlandophil.org.

Dec. 16-18:

Southern Winds Theatre: One-Man Christmas Carol 25th anniversary of David A. McElroy's one-man show in which he plays all the characters in the Dickens classic. Various times; Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $25; penguinpointproductions.com.



ALREADY ONGOING:



Through Nov. 20:

Festival of Trees More than 40 designer-inspired decorated trees, all available for purchase, as well as exceptional gingerbread houses, wreaths and more. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$20; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Through Dec. 24:

Santa's Wonderland Visit Santa and get a free printed photo, enjoy holiday-themed games and receive festive giveaways. Bass Pro Shops Orlando, 5156 International Drive; free; 407-563-5200; basspro.com.

click to enlarge courtesy photo Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter transforms Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley

Through Jan. 1:

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter The spectacularly themed lands of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transform into wizarding wonderlands for the Holidays, complete with festive decor throughout the iconic streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $104-$164; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Christmas Nights in Lights A dazzling drive-through holiday experience. The attraction is more than a mile long and features over 1.5 million dancing lights synchronized to holiday classics on a private radio frequency. 6 pm; Dezerland Action Park, 5250 International Drive; $45-$65; 321-754-1700; nightsinlights.com.

Night of a Million Lights Immerse yourself in a dazzling winter wonderland illuminated with millions of lights and filled with festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind, fully interactive holiday experience. 6 pm; Island H2O Water Park, 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee; $30-$40; 407-910-1401; gktw.org/lights.