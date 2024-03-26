Orlando Holi Festival takes over Festival Park in a vibrant gathering this weekend

Taking over Festival Park for another year, attendees toss colored powder and water at each other while dancing (or not, your choice) as DJs spin Bollywood music and traditional songs. There will also be live performances from Terry Gajraj, Raj Kimar and Shoubka Singh, among others. Food vendors will be on site with plenty of Indian (and more) cuisine.
11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Festival Park.
Event Details
Location Details
