Orlando Holi Festival takes over Festival Park in a vibrant gathering this weekend

A prismatic day of colors, dancing and music

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge The Orlando Holi Festival happens at Festival Park Saturday - Photo by Lindsey Hahn
Photo by Lindsey Hahn
The Orlando Holi Festival happens at Festival Park Saturday
The Hindu festival of colors, also known as Holi, is celebrated every spring in honor of the triumph of good over evil with a vibrant gathering, and the annual Orlando Holi Festival upholds that tradition with particular verve.

Taking over Festival Park for another year, attendees toss colored powder and water at each other while dancing (or not, your choice) as DJs spin Bollywood music and traditional songs. There will also be live performances from Terry Gajraj, Raj Kimar and Shoubka Singh, among others. Food vendors will be on site with plenty of Indian (and more) cuisine.

11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Festival Park.
Event Details
Sat., March 30, 11 a.m.

Festival Park 2911 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Matthew Moyer

March 20, 2024

