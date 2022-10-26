Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

Fill your Halloween bucket with all the spooky, kooky, ooky stuff Orlando has to offer this week. And as always, you can use our online calendar search to find even more things to do this week and beyond.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Halloween Freakshow Animal Mother, Awaystead, Hellcat Tendencies, Monty Chicago, Heatback With vendors Evildeadbroomstick, Bree's Essentials, Matti Joseph, Frankie, Artstrr, Juulix. 8 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, 407-623-3393.

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m., Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

The Open Words Halloween Slam! Watch poets compete for cash prizes and dubious glory, or step behind the mic yourself and share your truth. Bonus points for costumes. 9 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-340-5004, austinscoffee.com.

A Petrified Forest Long scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega scares around every turn. 7:30 p.m., A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $32-$48, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

Haunted Shrine Annual Scare House 7 p.m., Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com.

Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. 7 p.m. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $34.99-$169.99, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando.

A Petrified Forest Long scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega scares around every turn. 7:30 p.m., A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $32-$48, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com.

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Four days of music: The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CloZee, Fearless Flyers, Fisher, J.I.D, Liquid Stranger, Louis the Child, Portugal the Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Friday-Monday, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

The Dark Type: Typewriters and Spooky Stories Create creepy notes on typewriters provided by Joybird Books, several of which carry no curses whatsoever. Followed by a spooky story open mic. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

Haunted Shrine Annual Scare House 7 p.m., Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com.

The Haunting of River Ranch Haunted hayride, corn maze, pumpkin patch and more. 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m., Westgate River Ranch Resort, 3600 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, $30, 863-692-1321.

Haunting Tales A spine-chilling event with the wickedest of storytellers coming forth, one by one, to spin frightening tales. 7:30 p.m., Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., $17, 407-246-2620, leugardens.org.

Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. 7 p.m., SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $35-$170, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando.

Longwood Haunted History Tour Storyteller Michael Matson leads brave souls on a theatrical walking tour of the Bradlee-McIntyre House featuring the best of both worlds: the living and the dead. 9 p.m., Bradlee McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, $30, facebook.com/longwoodhauntedhistorytour.

Night Creepers 5th Annual Haunted House: The Village Inn No-scare tours are available from 6-7 p.m.; after 7 p.m. not recommended for 13 and younger. Donations accepted, benefiting Southern Poverty Law Center. 7 p.m., 5366 Shea St., Unit 104, free, instagram.com/nightcreepershaunt.

A Petrified Forest Long scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega scares around every turn. 7:30 p.m., A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $32-$48, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com.

Scream n' Stream Shriek and shiver while driving seven terrifying roads, plus a haunted house. 7:30 p.m., Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com.

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Four days of music: The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CloZee, Fearless Flyers, Fisher, J.I.D, Liquid Stranger, Louis the Child, Portugal the Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Friday-Monday, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683.

Tales of Terror Haunted Trail and Spooky Market Get immersed in horror at the Wasteland, created by Tales of Terror. While waiting, enjoy the spooky market. Enter at Barnett Park sign on BMX Lane; attraction is on the left. 8 p.m., Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $15, 321-287-4805, talesofterrorhaunt.com.

Till Death Do Us pARTy: A Day of the Dead Cocktail Evening Celebrate Día de los Muertos with art, music, specialty tequila and mezcal cocktails, live performances of traditional Mexican dance, and more. 6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., $80, 407-896-4231, omart.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Once Upon a Halloween Third annual safe night of trick-or-treating, plus a spooky play reading. 4 p.m., Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive, free, 407-601-4380, theatresouthplayhouse.org.

16th Annual Creepy Crawl Walk Presented by the Hemophilia Foundation of Greater Florida. Don't forget a Halloween costume! 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street, free, 407-629-0000.

All Hallow's Eve Party Costumes encouraged. Music by DJ Ary. 10 p.m., Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free, willspub.org.

The Billy Mick and Friends Halloween Variety Show and Brunch Live singing, burlesque, drag, and more, starring Risa Risque and Just Jewel with special guest Kc Starrz. 11 a.m., The 808 Orlando, 808 E. Washington St., $10, 407-440-4079, billymick.com.

Hourglass District Costume Contest Family-friendly costume contest for all our favorite hellhounds (all pets welcome), Halloween party with @itsthepizzaslut and live music. 2 p.m., Hourglass District, 2401 Curry Ford Road, facebook.com/hourglassbrewingdistrict.

Eden Bar Halloween Dress to impress in costume and enjoy a night of music, food and drinks, before ending the celebration with midnight feature Evil Dead 2. 9 p.m., Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $30-$42.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org/film/halloween-party.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Discover the origins of the world's most infamous monsters and learn what it takes to hunt creatures of the night like Nessie, the Jersey Devil, Chupacabra, Moth Man and more at Skunk Ape's Cryptid Kingdom, and find out if Bubba can save the world from an alien invasion in new haunt zone: Invasion of the Bubba Snatchers. 10 a.m., Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $20-$40, 800-393-5297, gatorland.com.

Good Ghoul Gala Hayrides, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating and special Halloween games for the kids, while adults enjoy a fashion show and live entertainment. 11 a.m., Rosen JCC Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, $10-$15, 407-387-5330, goodghoulgala.com.

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest Dress to impress for a chance to win prizes. Must be 21+ to enter the costume contest. 7 p.m., Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood, free, 407-862-1500, wekivaisland.com.

Halloween Pre-Party Music by DJ Sheriff Watkins, live music, shopping, food and drinks. 6 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489.

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Cars decked out with decorations, full of tasty treats and lined up for kids' trick-or-treating pleasure, plus a bowling pin painting party. 1 p.m., Airport Lanes, 190 E. Airport Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-324-2129, bit.ly/3fZ3zr7.

Haunted Shrine Annual Scare House 7 p.m., Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com.

Haunted Shrine Trunk or Treat Come in costume. 4:30 p.m., Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, free, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com.

The Haunting of River Ranch Haunted hayride, corn maze, pumpkin patch and more. 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m. Westgate River Ranch Resort, 3600 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, $30, 863-692-1321.

Homemade Halloween A two-hour showcase of artists who specialize in one or more forms of costuming, cosplay design or special effects makeup. 1 p.m., Coliseum of Comics Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, free, 407-363-7676.

Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. 7 p.m. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $35-$170, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando.

Kids Halloween Costume Party Dress up the whole family for haunted bowling with Brunswick Sync's Creature Feature. 1 p.m., Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center, 10749 E. Colonial Drive, free, 407-384-0003, bit.ly/3RO7fcq.

Kinda Punk But Not Really Halloween Bash! The Tremolords, Special Guest, Gleep Glorp, Future Buzzcockz, Thee Influencers 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15.

Longwood Haunted History Tour Storyteller Michael Matson leads brave souls on a theatrical walking tour of the Bradlee-McIntyre House featuring the best of both worlds: the living and the dead. 9 p.m., Bradlee McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, $30, facebook.com/longwoodhauntedhistorytour.

Midnight Movies: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn The second of three films in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) once again battling horrifying demons at a secluded cabin in the woods. 11:59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org.

The Nook Does Halloween Spooky photo booth, seasonal beers, apple cider mimosas, Fright Flights (candy & beer pairing), plus costume contest. 5 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl Orlando Cover-free, full-access ticket to 5-plus venues, discounted themed drinks and food specials, and easy-to-navigate digital bar list. 4 p.m., Howl at the Moon Orlando, 8815 International Drive, $20-$40, 407-354-5999.

OHP Presents: The Rocky Horror Disco Inspired by the Rocky Horror Picture Show. 9:30 p.m., St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave., $10-$25, 747-286-2729, orlandohouseparty.com.

Orlando Local Makers Halloween Pop Up Market More than 35 local vendors, face-painting, trick-or-treating, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Karelyn's Vegan Food, dog-friendly! Noon, Makers Market on Mills Ave., 610 N. Mills Ave., free, 614-806-0076, instagram.com/orlandolocalmakers.

A Petrified Forest Long scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega scares around every turn. 7:30 p.m., A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $32-$48, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com.

PunkNite.com: Halloween Grave Rave 9 p.m., West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, free, 407-322-7475.

Scream n' Stream Shriek and shiver while driving seven terrifying roads, plus a haunted house. 7:30 p.m., Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com.

SpookNona Graveyard Smash Tricks, treats and festive beats! Monsters and mummies of all ages are welcome to trick-or-treat around Lake Nona Town Center. 5 p.m. Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., free, 407-313-6127.

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Four days of music: The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CloZee, Fearless Flyers, Fisher, J.I.D, Liquid Stranger, Louis the Child, Portugal the Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Friday-Monday, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683.

Tales of Terror Haunted Trail and Spooky Market Get immersed in horror at the Wasteland, created by Tales of Terror. While waiting, enjoy the spooky market. Enter at Barnett Park sign on BMX Lane; attraction is on the left. 8 p.m., Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $15, 321-287-4805, talesofterrorhaunt.com.

Trick or Treat Safe Zone Enjoy trick or treating throughout the History Center and the Orlando Public Library along with creepy crafts, candy, and a scavenger hunt! Free for families with children ages 12 and under, children must be accompanied by an adult. 10 am Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., free, 407-836-8500, thehistorycenter.org/event/trick-or-treat-safe-zone.

Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience. Guests are invited to wear costumes. 9 am Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Discover the origins of the world's most infamous monsters and learn what it takes to hunt creatures of the night like Nessie, the Jersey Devil, Chupacabra, Moth Man and more at Skunk Ape's Cryptid Kingdom, and find out if Bubba can save the world from an alien invasion in new haunt zone: Invasion of the Bubba Snatchers. 10 a.m., Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $20-$40, 800-393-5297, gatorland.com.

A Halloween Carol A tragicomedy surrounding one Carol Cratchit. After a visit by her BFF Marley Jacobs, Carol is helped by a host of other reimagined characters to embrace the true spirit of the holiday like never before. 2 p.m. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E Princeton St., $20, instagram.com/ahalloweencarol.

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

Haunted Shrine Annual Scare House 7 p.m. Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com.

Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. 7 p.m. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $34.99-$169.99, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando.

Night Creepers 5th Annual Haunted House: The Village Inn No-scare tours are available from 6-7 p.m.; after 7 p.m. not recommended for 13 and younger. Donations accepted, benefiting Southern Poverty Law Center. 7 p.m., 5366 Shea St., Unit 104, free, instagram.com/nightcreepershaunt.

Scream n' Stream Shriek and shiver while driving seven terrifying roads, plus a haunted house. 7:30 p.m., Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com.

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Four days of music: The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CloZee, Fearless Flyers, Fisher, J.I.D, Liquid Stranger, Louis the Child, Portugal the Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso, The Disco Biscuits and more. Friday-Monday, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683.

Tales of Terror Haunted Trail and Spooky Market Get immersed in horror at the Wasteland, created by Tales of Terror. While waiting, enjoy the spooky market. Enter at Barnett Park sign on BMX Lane; attraction is on the left. 8 p.m., Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $15, 321-287-4805, talesofterrorhaunt.com.

Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience; costumes welcome. 9 a.m., Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park The Altamonte Springs Police Department invites you to a trick-or-treat alternative event for the whole family: costume contests, live entertainment, activities and, of course, candy (guaranteed fentanyl-free!). 5 p.m., Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8180, uptownaltamonte.com.

Halloween Horror Nights Ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. 6:30 p.m. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com/hhn/en/us.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash The Sanderson sisters are back! Join Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore and Mr. Ms. Adrien as Winifred, Mary and Sarah. Best costume can win $500. 8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $30-$40, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com/event/hocus-pocus-halloween-bash.

Night Creepers 5th Annual Haunted House: The Village Inn No-scare tours are available from 6-7 p.m.; after 7 p.m. not recommended for 13 and younger. Donations accepted, benefiting Southern Poverty Law Center. 7 p.m., 5366 Shea St., Unit 104, free, instagram.com/nightcreepershaunt.

Scream n' Stream Shriek and shiver while driving seven terrifying roads, plus a haunted house. 7:30 p.m., Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com.