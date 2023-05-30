Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend

The gayest time of year is finally here

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 4:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend
via GayDays.com
Orlando's gay and lesbian population will be massively inflated this weekend with the confluence of GayDays, Girls in Wonderland, One Magical Weekend, Bear Jamboree and more. Between dance parties, festivals and live entertainment, there's a whole long weekend of LGBTQ fun in the sun happening in and around Orlando starting this Wednesday.

Related
Orlando businesses and events based on LGBT tourism push back against Equality Florida's travel advisory (2)

Orlando businesses and events based on LGBT tourism push back against Equality Florida's travel advisory: Flock to Florida or stay away?


Gay Days
Gay and gay-friendly pool parties, DJ nights and theme park visits. May 31-June 5; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; gaydays.com.

Event Details
Gay Days

Gay Days

May 31-June 5

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld 10100 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Location Details

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

10100 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

1 event 3 articles
Related
SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards: When the seats bottom out in the troughs, all those positive Gs have nowhere to go but your perineum

Girls in Wonderland
Live women’s music, spectacular dance parties, celebrities, pool parties, comedy show, theme parks and thousands of women from around the country and the world celebrating in grand style. June 1-4; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; girlsinwonderland.com.

Event Details
Girls in Wonderland

Girls in Wonderland

June 1-4, 11 a.m.

Wyndham Orlando Resort 8001 International Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Wyndham Orlando Resort

8001 International Drive, Orlando West

3 events 12 articles

One Magical Weekend
DJs, dancing, pool parties, after hours parties, Bear Jamboree and more at this year's theme park meetup. June 1-5; Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 Apopka-Vineland Road; onemagicalweekend.com.

Event Details

One Magical Weekend

June 1-5

Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort 12205 Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando East

Location Details

Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort

12205 Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando East

407-239-0444

1 event 1 article


7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run
Benefiting OnePulse Foundation. 8 am Saturday; Wadeview Park, 500 E. Harding St.; free; communityrainbowrun.com.
Event Details
7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Sat., June 3, 8 a.m.

Wadeview Park 500 E. Harding St, Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Wadeview Park

500 E. Harding St, Orlando Downtown

1 event 3 articles

Pridefest Kissimmee
A celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of, and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community. Enjoy a live performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Kissimmee Queens, and Orlando native Billy Mick. Noon Saturday; Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee; free; 407-518-2503.

Event Details
Pridefest Kissimmee

Pridefest Kissimmee

Sat., June 3, 12 p.m.

Kissimmee Civic Center 201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee South

Location Details

Kissimmee Civic Center

201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee South

1 event 3 articles

Spektrum Health Inaugural Pride Ball
An evening of fundraising with live entertainment, DJ and dancing, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar and silent auction. 6 pm Saturday; Celebration Gardens, 1871 Minnesota Ave., Winter Park; $100; 407-896-0314; orlandocelebrationgardens.com.

Event Details
Spektrum Health Inaugural Pride Ball

Spektrum Health Inaugural Pride Ball

Sat., June 3, 6 p.m.

Celebration Gardens 1871 Minnesota Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$100
Location Details

Celebration Gardens

1871 Minnesota Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-896-0314

1 event 1 article
Related
Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats: Will the Mouse be the next Target of public attacks, or are they ready to fight thanks to Florida's onslaught of legislative harassment?


_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Location Details

Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort

12205 Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando East

407-239-0444

1 event 1 article

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

By Seth Kubersky

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Orlando artist Ashley Taylor's new exhibition 'Petty' opens at Snap! on Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

"Avocado Toast (Side A)" by Ashley Taylor, 2023

Also in Arts + Culture

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

By Seth Kubersky

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

Free Will Astrology: Horoscopes for the week of May 24-30

By Rob Brezsny

"Trust those that you have helped to help you in their turn," advises Scorpio author Neil Gaiman.

Disney shuts down any talk of expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us