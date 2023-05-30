Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend

Orlando's gay and lesbian population will be massively inflated this weekend with the confluence of GayDays, Girls in Wonderland, One Magical Weekend, Bear Jamboree and more. Between dance parties, festivals and live entertainment, there's a whole long weekend of LGBTQ fun in the sun happening in and around Orlando starting this Wednesday.

Gay Days

Gay and gay-friendly pool parties, DJ nights and theme park visits. May 31-June 5; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; gaydays.com.

Girls in Wonderland

Live women’s music, spectacular dance parties, celebrities, pool parties, comedy show, theme parks and thousands of women from around the country and the world celebrating in grand style. June 1-4; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; girlsinwonderland.com.

One Magical Weekend

DJs, dancing, pool parties, after hours parties, Bear Jamboree and more at this year's theme park meetup. June 1-5; Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 Apopka-Vineland Road; onemagicalweekend.com.



Benefiting OnePulse Foundation. 8 am Saturday; Wadeview Park, 500 E. Harding St.; free; communityrainbowrun.com.A celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of, and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community. Enjoy a live performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Kissimmee Queens, and Orlando native Billy Mick. Noon Saturday; Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee; free; 407-518-2503.

Event Details Pridefest Kissimmee Sat., June 3, 12 p.m. Kissimmee Civic Center 201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee South

Spektrum Health Inaugural Pride Ball

An evening of fundraising with live entertainment, DJ and dancing, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar and silent auction. 6 pm Saturday; Celebration Gardens, 1871 Minnesota Ave., Winter Park; $100; 407-896-0314; orlandocelebrationgardens.com.

