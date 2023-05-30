Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend

Gay Days
Gay and gay-friendly pool parties, DJ nights and theme park visits. May 31-June 5; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; gaydays.com.
Event Details
Location Details
Girls in Wonderland
Live women’s music, spectacular dance parties, celebrities, pool parties, comedy show, theme parks and thousands of women from around the country and the world celebrating in grand style. June 1-4; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; girlsinwonderland.com.
Event Details
Location Details
One Magical Weekend
DJs, dancing, pool parties, after hours parties, Bear Jamboree and more at this year's theme park meetup. June 1-5; Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 Apopka-Vineland Road; onemagicalweekend.com.
Event Details
Location Details
7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run
Benefiting OnePulse Foundation. 8 am Saturday; Wadeview Park, 500 E. Harding St.; free; communityrainbowrun.com.
Event Details
Location Details
Pridefest Kissimmee
A celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of, and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community. Enjoy a live performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Kissimmee Queens, and Orlando native Billy Mick. Noon Saturday; Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee; free; 407-518-2503.
Event Details
Location Details
Spektrum Health Inaugural Pride Ball
An evening of fundraising with live entertainment, DJ and dancing, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar and silent auction. 6 pm Saturday; Celebration Gardens, 1871 Minnesota Ave., Winter Park; $100; 407-896-0314; orlandocelebrationgardens.com.
Event Details
Location Details
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter