Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting For Gadot'

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe

Have you ever been caught playacting cross-IP slash fiction with action figures while camping in line for the world premier of your favorite superhero sequel? If so, have I got a Fringe show for you!When Poe (Stephen Pugh), an obnoxious amped-up social media influencer, cuts the queue for meetingstar Gal Gadot, he earns the ire of average fanboy Crisp (Jarman Day), kicking off a shoe-throwing, iPhone-smashing debate over the toxic masculinity ofcreator Joss Whedon.This dynamic duo invest their increasingly obscure argument with an energetic intensity that maintains their conflict’s momentum through the intentionally aimless moments. Pugh’s pointed parody of self-proclaimed content creators is especially potent, while Day plays the politically correct straight man with aplomb. Whether you’re a fan of white savior womanizer Captain Kirk or the steroid soap operas that is professional wrestling, this pop-culture-saturated Samuel Beckett spin-off is fracking fantastic for Browncoats, Trekkies, or any genus of geek.