Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting For Gadot'

Waiting for Gadot is cross-IP slash fiction brought to life

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 5:09 pm

Have you ever been caught playacting cross-IP slash fiction with action figures while camping in line for the world premier of your favorite superhero sequel? If so, have I got a Fringe show for you!

When Poe (Stephen Pugh), an obnoxious amped-up social media influencer, cuts the queue for meeting Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, he earns the ire of average fanboy Crisp (Jarman Day), kicking off a shoe-throwing, iPhone-smashing debate over the toxic masculinity of Firefly creator Joss Whedon.

This dynamic duo invest their increasingly obscure argument with an energetic intensity that maintains their conflict’s momentum through the intentionally aimless moments. Pugh’s pointed parody of self-proclaimed content creators is especially potent, while Day plays the politically correct straight man with aplomb. Whether you’re a fan of white savior womanizer Captain Kirk or the steroid soap operas that is professional wrestling, this pop-culture-saturated Samuel Beckett spin-off is fracking fantastic for Browncoats, Trekkies, or any genus of geek.

Tickets and show info: Waiting For Gadot

Seth Kubersky

