Orlando Fringe award-winner Paul Strickland performs two nights at Fringe ArtSpace

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Paul Strickland holds court for two nights at Fringe Artspace

Location Details Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 407-436 -7800 orlandofringe.org/artspace

Whether you’re a longtime fan of frequent Orlando Fringe Critics’ Choice winner Paul Strickland — who was recently featured at the 2023 National Storytelling Festival — or a newcomer to his comedy-forward blend of folksy original music and absurdist monologues, you’ll find something fresh to make you fall out of your chair in his two completely different shows at Fringe ArtSpace.On Wednesday, he’ll be reprising some of his “Most Requested” greatest hits from his decade-plus as a fringe festival circuit favorite, including content from his acclaimedandThen on Thursday, return to hear “Brand Spankin’ New Fangled” stories never before told in Orlando (or anywhere else, for that matter).Just keep in mind that, as magical as this modern-day troubador’s stories might sound, Strickland insists the only reason he calls his art “fictional storytelling” is because “that way I can’t get in trouble with any of the people I’m actually talking about.”