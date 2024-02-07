Orlando Fringe award-winner Paul Strickland performs two nights at Fringe ArtSpace

On Wednesday, he’ll be reprising some of his “Most Requested” greatest hits from his decade-plus as a fringe festival circuit favorite, including content from his acclaimed 90 Lies an Hour and Ain’t True & Uncle False.
Then on Thursday, return to hear “Brand Spankin’ New Fangled” stories never before told in Orlando (or anywhere else, for that matter).
Just keep in mind that, as magical as this modern-day troubador’s stories might sound, Strickland insists the only reason he calls his art “fictional storytelling” is because “that way I can’t get in trouble with any of the people I’m actually talking about.”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 7-8, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.org, $22.
