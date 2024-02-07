Orlando Fringe award-winner Paul Strickland performs two nights at Fringe ArtSpace

You'll hear 'Most Requested' and 'Brand Spankin' New-Fangled' songs and stories

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Paul Strickland holds court for two nights at Fringe Artspace - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Paul Strickland holds court for two nights at Fringe Artspace
Whether you’re a longtime fan of frequent Orlando Fringe Critics’ Choice winner Paul Strickland — who was recently featured at the 2023 National Storytelling Festival — or a newcomer to his comedy-forward blend of folksy original music and absurdist monologues, you’ll find something fresh to make you fall out of your chair in his two completely different shows at Fringe ArtSpace.

On Wednesday, he’ll be reprising some of his “Most Requested” greatest hits from his decade-plus as a fringe festival circuit favorite, including content from his acclaimed 90 Lies an Hour and Ain’t True & Uncle False.

Then on Thursday, return to hear “Brand Spankin’ New Fangled” stories never before told in Orlando (or anywhere else, for that matter).

Just keep in mind that, as magical as this modern-day troubador’s stories might sound, Strickland insists the only reason he calls his art “fictional storytelling” is because “that way I can’t get in trouble with any of the people I’m actually talking about.”

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 7-8, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.org, $22.

Event Details
Paul Strickland: Most Requested

Paul Strickland: Most Requested

Wed., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$22
Event Details
Paul Strickland: Brand Spankin' New-Fangled

Paul Strickland: Brand Spankin' New-Fangled

Thu., Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$22
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace


Tags:

