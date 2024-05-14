Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Light Bringer'

Under Bill Pats’ tightly paced direction, Lee vividly shares her life story sans any props beyond a glittering gold headscarf and a symbolic lantern, enlivening her Scheherazade-esque tale with expressive physical movement and evocative musical snippets. The impact of 9/11 on Muslims like Lee is addressed, but Laila’s harrowing fight for autonomy over her own future focuses less on politics and more on universally relatable personal disasters, like a unibrow shaving gone awry. By juxtaposing devastating moments of domestic abuse, embedded among warm familial memories, Lee reminds us that “we all have a little Lucifer in us.”
There’s nothing haram about hearing this moving memoir, but fair warning: Lee’s cliffhanger ending demands a sequel, which you’ll have to drive to Fort Myers — or hope she brings to Orlando Fringe 2025 — in order to see.
Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "The Light Bringer"