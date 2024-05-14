BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Journey From the Nile to the Tigris'

Should jolt open some Orlando eyes and minds in favor of this tantalizing ancient tradition.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 9:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Journey From the Nile to the Tigris'
Americans have been mesmerized by the much-misunderstood art of belly dancing ever since Little Egypt first caused a ruckus at the Chicago World’s Fair (as we all learned from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress), but the joyous "Journey From the Nile to the Tigris" should help jolt open some Orlando eyes and minds in favor of this tantalizing ancient tradition.

Director/dancer Veronica Lynn created most of the costumes, and claims choreographic credit along with her castmates and others. She shares the stage with a fivesome of fellow flexible females from across the country (Liz Azi, Gia Bee, Olya Clark, Gabi Corazon and Vania Ojeda), who represent a refreshingly realistic range of body shapes.

Without unnecessary gabbing to distract from the spirited gyration — aside from a devastating pre-finale statement about the dearth of accessible Palestinian dance footage — this production boasts a tightly paced succession of solo and group routines in a variety of Middle Eastern regional styles. A parade of glittering outfits and props, from iridescent wings and gold canes to finger cymbals and scimitar swords, help add visual variety; vintage Arabic dance videos projected as a backdrop provide additional cultural context.

Going far beyond your basic bump and grind, these dancers are able to skillfully shimmy while simultaneously balancing smoking shisha hookahs atop their heads, and their impressive muscle isolations allow them to punctuate every beat of the percussive prerecorded percussion soundtrack.

Seductively sensual without being salacious, "Journey From the Nile to the Tigris" serves up eye candy and cultural education at the same time. I highly recommended it … and not just because I received a personal solo at the press preview.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Journey From the Nile to the Tigris"
Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

orlandoshakes.org

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Queer Up!'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Queer Up!'

Comedian Kathy Griffin returns to Orlando like a rising phoenix

By Shelton Hull

Kathy Griffin performs in Florida for the first time in seven years

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando's hottest theater can be found on local stages for two steamy weeks this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rachel Pallante in 'Miss Adventure: A Musical Comedy'

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us