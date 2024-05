Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Dream'

Location Details Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 407-436 -7800 orlandofringe.org/artspace

Event Details The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Through May 27 Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Choreographer Cindy Heen and her Emergence Dance have come to Fringe ArtSpace with a “Dream” of a production that is the best pure contemporary dance show I’ve seen at Fringe since the acclaimed “Ain’t Done Bad.” Mars Powers serves as a puckish master of ceremonies, delivering emotionally charged verses written by Bryen Nöel in between dance numbers depicting the metaphorical pilgrims’ progress of the three protagonists (Kayla Reyburn, Jasper Arrigo and Heaven Rosignol). The storyline, as explained in the program, provides a structure without being overly literal, and can easily be ignored if you prefer your dancing abstract.Heen’s choreography impressively blends both balletic and more pedestrian types of modern technique, along with some brief hip-hop elements. There’s great visual variety in the formations, from striking solos to athletic group pieces, and the well-curated soundtrack is filled with atmospheric tracks that aren’t overly familiar.There’s a clear range of talent among the 15-strong ensemble, and some cleaning-up of hand positions wouldn't go amiss, but this troupe is remarkably tight, all things considered. In fact, they reminded me in a good way of my wife’s Voci Dance during their earlier days. I just wish this "Dream" had a larger stage on which to spread its wings.Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Dream"