Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Dream'

Heen’s choreography impressively blends both balletic and more pedestrian types of modern technique, along with some brief hip-hop elements. There’s great visual variety in the formations, from striking solos to athletic group pieces, and the well-curated soundtrack is filled with atmospheric tracks that aren’t overly familiar.
There’s a clear range of talent among the 15-strong ensemble, and some cleaning-up of hand positions wouldn't go amiss, but this troupe is remarkably tight, all things considered. In fact, they reminded me in a good way of my wife’s Voci Dance during their earlier days. I just wish this "Dream" had a larger stage on which to spread its wings.
