Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Bullock and the Bandits: Back in the Saddle’

Go in expecting a high-decibel concert with some connective patter rather than a full-blown musical

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 10:03 am

Welcome back to Deadwood, South Dakota, and the haunted halls of legendary lawman Seth Bullock’s hotel. You never know whose ghost you might meet, but you’re guaranteed to hear some hard-hitting hillbilly rock & roll before you check out.

As the titular frontman, Fringe Lifetime Achievement award winner David Lee returns in High Plains Drifter style, making his entrance through the theater’s swinging saloon doors though a cloud of dramatically backlit fog. Lee begins by blowing the doors off the Ren with a thunderous rendition of “Riders on the Storm” and an ominously funereal “Bad Moon on the Rise,” backed by a first-rate five-piece band featuring Matt Lynx, aka Orlando’s Gen Z answer to Jimi Hendrix. 

Things get even more electrifying after Lee is joined by Kristie Jane, who gives a thrillingly feral reading of Taylor Swift’s “Mastermind,” and Eddie Cooper, slaying with Steely Dan and Dave Matthews Band. The trio’s harmonic team-ups on Allison Krauss’ “Jacob’s Dream” and Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind” gave me goosebumps. 

Go in expecting a high-decibel concert with some connective patter rather than a full-blown musical, grab a libation, and bask in the sound of this butt-kicking “Band on the Run,” safe from the storms raging outside.

Event Details
"Bullock and the Bandits: Back in the Saddle"

"Bullock and the Bandits: Back in the Saddle"

Wed., May 17, 9 p.m., Thu., May 18, 6:30 p.m., Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., Sun., May 21, 9 p.m., Thu., May 25, 6:30 p.m., Sat., May 27, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 9 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

17 events 4 articles
Renaissance Theatre Co.

