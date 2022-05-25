VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery'

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge 1648059641788.jpeg

Russel, the prodigal son of the prominent Crow family, has perished and every member of his murder — from right-wing patriarch Cameron to singing sister Sheryl — is a suspect. Luckily, acclaimed avian Inspector Horatio P. Corvis is on the case, sorting the clues from the red herrings in this ridiculously riveting tale of violence, betrayal, and wonderfully terrible wordplay from writer/puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx, the muppety maestro behind 2017’s hit 12 Angry Puppets.

The gory details of this detective spoof are appropriately intricate, but ultimately less interesting than the tuxedoed Proulx’s delightfully droll delivery, as he deftly dances between the different characters using the charmingly handmade puppet perched atop his top hat. With little more than his feathered friend and low-budget lighting provided by pedal-controlled knockoff Luxo lamps (plus a desk fan for flying effects), Proulx had me laughing hard before his sardonic detective satire had barely begun.

This sly script may not have the same depth of social commentary as his last show. But if you appreciate self-depreciating humor — and self-assured puppetry — enough to walk down a very long road for a very bad joke, flock to see Proulx before the crowds start crowing about him.

Tickets and show info: The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery

