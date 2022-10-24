ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Film Festival kicks off this week with hundreds of film screenings on offer

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 5:03 pm

click to enlarge The Orlando Film Festival spotlights unique indie films each year. - Orlando Film Festival / Facebook
Orlando Film Festival / Facebook
The Orlando Film Festival spotlights unique indie films each year.

One of the "coolest film festivals in the world" — according to Moviemaker Magazine — will make its return to Orlando, with hundreds of film screenings set to kick off on Thursday.

Now in its 17th year, the Orlando Film Festival is poised to take over the CMX Plaza Cinema Cafe, for eight days of films, premieres, panels, workshops, parties and all the requisite hobnobbing between filmmakers and cinephiles.

The roundup of the festival's formidable 300+ movie lineup, spanning genre and medium, is live and waiting for you on the OFF website. The Orlando Film Festival runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Passes for the festival are sold in a series of tiers — single day ($20), seven-day ($100), VIP ($150) and VIP Elite ($300).  The VIP passes include access to  workshops, afterparties and the big awards ceremony.

Event Details
Orlando Film Festival

Orlando Film Festival

Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe 155 S. Orange Ave., Orlando Winter Park Area

$20-$300

