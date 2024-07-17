Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to host 2024 Olympics soccer watch parties

The clubs will host four watch parties to cheer for both men’s and women’s matches

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge Pride forward Barbra Banda will represent Zambia against the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2024 Olympics. - Photo via Orlando Pride/Facebook
Photo via Orlando Pride/Facebook
Pride forward Barbra Banda will represent Zambia against the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2024 Olympics.
Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride will host four 2024 Paris Olympics men’s and women’s soccer watch parties, supporting several Orlando players competing in Paris.

The watch parties begin Thursday, July 25, at American Social Orlando, located at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road, when Brazil goes up against Nigeria at 1 p.m. in Group C play. Fans will be able to watch and cheer on Orlando forward Adriana Leal da Silva and defender Rafaelle Leone Carvalho Souza, who have been selected to be on the Brazil team. Orlando midfielderAngelina Alonso Costantino will also be present as an alternate.

Later that afternoon, the U.S. Women's National Team will start its Olympic standing with the opening Group B match against Zambia at 3 p.m. ET. Pride forward Barbra Banda and newest player Grace Chanda will represent Zambia in the Copper Queens’ second-ever time competing in the tournament. Pride defender Emily Sams will be an alternate for the U.S. team.

On Saturday, July 27, Game Room and Social Club, located at 55 N. Orange Ave., will host the watch party for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team at 1 p.m., where the U.S. team will take on New Zealand. Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire will join the U.S. squad.

American Social Orlando will also host the club’s watch party for the Women’s Gold Medal Match at 11 a.m.

The complete watch party schedule:

Brazil WNT vs. Nigeria WNT at American Social Orlando
1 p.m. Thursday, July 25

USWNT vs. Zambia WNT at American Social Orlando
3 p.m. Thursday, July 25

USMNT vs. New Zealand MNT at Game Room and Social Club
1 p.m. Saturday, July 27

2024 Women’s Gold Medal Match at American Social Orlando
11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.10
click to enlarge Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to host 2024 Olympics soccer watch parties (2)
Image via Orlando City SC
Sarah Lynott

July 17, 2024

