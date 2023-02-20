Orlando Cat Café is combining Brit-style ‘high tea’ with kitties for Mother’s Day

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 3:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This cat is ready to barely tolerate your fake British accent - Photo courtesy Orlando Cat Cafe/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Cat Cafe/Facebook
This cat is ready to barely tolerate your fake British accent

Pinkies up: The kitties are out to play.

The Orlando Cat Café at 532 Cagan Park Ave. in Clermont, not Orlando, don't get lost — is hosting a high tea event in May, complete with cats, crumpets (OK, scones) and all the finer things.

Anglophiles and feline enthusiasts who reserve their spots will be able to enjoy tea and nibbles in the Cat Play Room, in the Coffee Shop or even outside if the weather permits. The scones, tiny sandwiches and other edible offerings can be swapped for gluten free/vegan options with 72 hours' notice.

The next high tea event will take place on Sunday, May 14 (in celebration of Mother's Day). Another one will happen on Oct. 22, and another after that on Dec. 10.

Cost is $45 per person for a two-hour experience, and there are two seatings available per day. Reservations are required and can be made on the Cat Café's website.

It'll be sure to be the purr-fect way to spend your Sunday, guv'nor.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Whiskey Business, Orlando's premier whiskey appreciation event, returns with big changes

By OW Staff

Whiskey Business, Orlando's premier whiskey appreciation event, returns with big changes

Spring Guide 2023: The best reasons to leave the house between now and May 26

By OW Staff

Okechobee Arts & Music Festival, March 2-5

Comedian Bert Kreischer gets topless in Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Bert Kreischer performs in Orlando on Saturday — most likely while shirtless

A deep dive into the three theme-park food festivals currently competing for your dining dollars

By Seth Kubersky

Shrimp ceviche at Universal

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Let Jane inspire you to be true to your principles even if some people disapprove

By Rob Brezsny

Sagittarian actor Jane Fonda was sidelined for years due to her political activism.

A deep dive into the three theme-park food festivals currently competing for your dining dollars

By Seth Kubersky

Shrimp ceviche at Universal

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

SheBelieves cup returns to Orlando next week with some of the best women’s soccer players from around the world

By Reina Nieves

The SheBelieves Cup tournament returns to Orlando this month
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us