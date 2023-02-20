Orlando Cat Café is combining Brit-style ‘high tea’ with kitties for Mother’s Day

Photo courtesy Orlando Cat Cafe/Facebook
This cat is ready to barely tolerate your fake British accent
Pinkies up: The kitties are out to play.
The Orlando Cat Café
— at 532 Cagan Park Ave. in Clermont, not Orlando, don't get lost
— is hosting a high tea event in May, complete with cats, crumpets (OK, scones) and all the finer things
.
Anglophiles and feline enthusiasts who reserve their spots will be able to enjoy tea and nibbles in the Cat Play Room, in the Coffee Shop or even outside if the weather permits. The scones, tiny sandwiches and other edible offerings can be swapped for gluten free/vegan options with 72 hours' notice.
The next high tea event will take place on Sunday, May 14 (in celebration of Mother's Day).
Another one will happen on Oct. 22, and another after that on Dec. 10.
Cost is $45
per person for a two-hour experience, and there are two seatings available per day. Reservations are required
and can be made on the Cat Café's website.
It'll be sure to be the purr-fect way to spend your Sunday, guv'nor.
