BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Carnival Downtown promises a long weekend of live music, food, dancing and even a parade

Celebrate Caribbean culture in all its many forms

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A holiday weekend celebration of Caribbean culture takes over downtown Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A holiday weekend celebration of Caribbean culture takes over downtown Orlando
Move over, EDC; this week Camping World Stadium downtown and thereabouts will be home to a holiday-weekend celebration of Caribbean culture in all its many forms. For three days, attendees can take in live music — soca, reggae and calypso — food and drink, dancing and even a parade.

On Friday, Carnival on the Runway — a showcase of Carnival couture and costumes — happens at Camping World. Saturday sees an early Jouvert party (think festive paint and powder being thrown every which way, à la Holi) at Tinker Field, and mini-fest Soca Anthropology taking over the Seneff Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center. Sunday brings the Orlando Carnival Downtown — parade, food festival and even more music — to Camping World. You will dance, guaranteed.


Event Details
Orlando Carnival Downtown

Orlando Carnival Downtown

Fri., May 24, 6 p.m., Sat., May 25, 6 p.m., Sun., May 26, 6 p.m. and Mon., May 27, 6 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$40-$75
Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

campingworldstadium.com

Location Details

Seneff Arts Plaza

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miss. Adventure'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miss. Adventure'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'
More

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us