Orlando Carnival Downtown promises a long weekend of live music, food, dancing and even a parade

On Friday, Carnival on the Runway — a showcase of Carnival couture and costumes — happens at Camping World. Saturday sees an early Jouvert party (think festive paint and powder being thrown every which way, à la Holi) at Tinker Field, and mini-fest Soca Anthropology taking over the Seneff Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center. Sunday brings the Orlando Carnival Downtown — parade, food festival and even more music — to Camping World. You will dance, guaranteed.
