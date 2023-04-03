Orlando Book Festival brings author panels and more next weekend

The annual Orlando Book Festival is on its way, bringing panels, best-selling author talks and more literary goodness to book lovers across the city.
To celebrate all things books and writing, the Orange County Library System will host the day-long festival at the Orlando Public Library Saturday, April 15.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., the festival features workshops on crafting your own Young Adult novel, the ins and outs of writing for kids, and panels for bookworms of all genres. There will also be a closing keynote speech, presented by novelist and short-story writer R.L. Stine, author of the beloved teen horror series Goosebumps.
Additional featured authors include Sorboni Banerjee, Kelly Coon, Jan Eldridge, Lauren Gibaldi, Racquel Henry and more.
For more information about the event and a full list of activities, panel schedules and featured authors, visit the OCLS website.