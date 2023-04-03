Orlando Book Festival brings author panels and more next weekend

Plus writing activities and keynote speech from R.L. Stine

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Book Festival brings author panels and more next weekend (3)
Photo courtesy OCLS/Facebook

The annual Orlando Book Festival is on its way, bringing panels, best-selling author talks and more literary goodness to book lovers across the city.

To celebrate all things books and writing, the Orange County Library System will host the day-long festival at the Orlando Public Library Saturday, April 15.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the festival features workshops on crafting your own Young Adult novel, the ins and outs of writing for kids, and panels for bookworms of all genres. There will also be a closing keynote speech, presented by novelist and short-story writer R.L. Stine, author of the beloved teen horror series Goosebumps.

Additional featured authors include Sorboni Banerjee, Kelly Coon, Jan Eldridge, Lauren Gibaldi, Racquel Henry and more.

The event is free to attend, but registration will be required to attend the keynote.

For more information about the event and a full list of activities, panel schedules and featured authors, visit the OCLS website.

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
