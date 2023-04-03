Orlando Book Festival brings author panels and more next weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy OCLS/Facebook

, Jan Eldridge

, Lauren Gibaldi, Racquel Henry and more.





will be required to attend the keynote.



For more information about the event and a full list of activities, panel schedules and featured authors, visit the OCLS website . The event is free to attend, but registration

The annual Orlando Book Festival is on its way, bringing panels, best-selling author talks and more literary goodness to book lovers across the city.To celebrate all things books and writing, the Orange County Library System will host the day-long festival at the Orlando Public Library Saturday, April 15.Starting at 10:30 a.m., the festival features workshops on crafting your own Young Adult novel, the ins and outs of writing for kids, and panels for bookworms of all genres. There will also be a closing keynote speech, presented by novelist and short-story writer R.L. Stine, author of the beloved teen horror seriesAdditional featured authors include Sorboni Banerjee, Kelly Coon