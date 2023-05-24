Orlando artist Ashley Taylor's new exhibition 'Petty' opens at Snap! on Friday

YOLO, FOMO and “This is fine!” may register to their elders as just so many hashtags, but when translated with empathy, looking beyond the ironic exclamation points, they are cris de coeur that cannot be ignored.
In Petty, Taylor’s candy-colored subjects twist about the paper like specimens pinned to a slide, grimacing and grinning in agony. But dismiss these neon-bright prints as mere comics at your own peril — the subject matter may be of the moment, but the tradition of grotesquerie they fall into is not. These contorted faces and bodies deliver a can’t-look-away message skewering America’s most cherished myths, taking their place in a line that extends from Hogarth to Nast to Oliphant to the Usual Gang of Idiots.
The opening of Petty is celebrated at Snap’s latest Le Salon party, along with a handful of new works by other artists.
7 p.m., Friday, May 26, Snap! Orlando, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.
