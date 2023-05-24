Orlando artist Ashley Taylor's new exhibition 'Petty' opens at Snap! on Friday

click to enlarge Image courtesy the artist Reaction Machine by Ashley Taylor, 2023, Digital-Print, 36-x-24-inches

Event Details Le Salon 2023 Fri., May 26, 7 p.m. Snap Downtown 420 E. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Location Details Snap Downtown 420 E. Church St., Orlando Downtown 2 events 8 articles

Picking one’s way through the jumble of anxiety-inducing slogans wiggling all over Ashley Taylor’s “Avocado Toast (Side A and Side B),” the message is clear: Our millennials are not OK.YOLO, FOMO and “This is fine!” may register to their elders as just so many hashtags, but when translated with empathy, looking beyond the ironic exclamation points, they arethat cannot be ignored.In, Taylor’s candy-colored subjects twist about the paper like specimens pinned to a slide, grimacing and grinning in agony. But dismiss these neon-bright prints as mere comics at your own peril — the subject matter may be of the moment, but the tradition of grotesquerie they fall into is not. These contorted faces and bodies deliver a can’t-look-away message skewering America’s most cherished myths, taking their place in a line that extends from Hogarth to Nast to Oliphant to the Usual Gang of Idiots.The opening ofis celebrated at Snap’s latest Le Salon party, along with a handful of new works by other artists.