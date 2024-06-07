Orange County Animal Services to host adoption events this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Siobhan, who’s been in the shelter since March 8, is currently Orange County Animal Shelter's longest consecutive resident.
Orange County Animal Services is hosting weekend-long adoption events, featuring waived adoption fees and a birthday pool party for the shelter’s longest resident.
The event will be held Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. in the front play yard, OCAS staff will celebrate their longest consecutive resident, Siobhan, who’s been in the shelter since March 8. The pool party will allow guests to play with Siobhan and the rest of the adoptable pups before maybe taking one home.
Siobhan was brought into OCAS due to an injury but has since recovered. She hasn’t found a home quite yet, but manager Diane Summers has faith in her finding the right fit.
“We’re hoping by celebrating her birthday in style, we can match her with the home she deserves,” Summers said in a press release.
Adoption fees for Siobhan and the other nearly 400 animals at the shelter will be waived and covered by Webb Civil Engineering firm in Winter Park.
