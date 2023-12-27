New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023

All the best stuff to do in Central Florida Dec. 31

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 1:00 am

New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023
Shutterstock

10th Anniversary New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala Cocktail attire, complimentary valet parking, live entertainment by the Buzzcatz. 6:30 pm Sunday; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $75-$4500; 407-998-8090.

Blue Year's Eve: Kaleigh (Ma) Baker, Someday Honey, Big Jef Special, Patrick Hagerman, Cabana Macabre, Frank Csomos 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Craic at the Castle Cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, DJ, Polaroid photo booth, midnight champagne toast, late-night snack. 8:30 pm Sunday; The Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant, 2625 Edgewater Drive; $75; 407-270-8101; thecastleirishpub.com.

The Experience 2.GLOW: New Year's Eve Street Party All-ages event with DJs, live music, street performers, a laser light show, midnight fireworks spectacular. 8 pm Sunday; The Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; $49; 407-338-4811.

History Repeating: A New Year's Party Through The Decades With Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore, Daisy Dior, Heather Abood and surprise performers. Come dressed as your favorite decade. 9 pm Sunday; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $30; 407-704-6261.

James Bond New Year's Eve Party Whether you're feeling a little bit Sean Connery or more Daniel Craig, come dressed to impress in your best Bond-themed outfit. 8 pm Sunday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99-$660; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Mango's NYE With Brody Jenner Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien with a DJ set, open bar 10 pm to midnight. 9:30 pm Sunday; Mango's Tropical Cafe, 8126 International Drive; $75-$150; mangos.com/mangos-orlando.

Masquerade NYE Wear a mask and evening attire, enjoy food, champagne, party favors. 9 pm Sunday; Ember Orlando, 42 W. Central Blvd.; $25; orlandonye.com.

Midnight Kiss: A Winter Wonderland New Year's Celebration Winter-themed evening features specialty cocktails, a midnight buffet, live DJ, ice sculptures, free digital photos and raffle giveaways. 7 pm Sunday; Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive; $50-$150; 407-426-7555; icebarorlando.com.

Mutant Mash NYE Cosplay cage-dancing, dark tunes and post-apocalyptic visuals. 8 pm Sunday; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; $25; facebook.com/vault5421.

New Year's Day: Other Half IPA Showcase Eight special beers plus outdoors screening of The Goonies. 11:30 am Monday; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; 407-776-4693; facebook.com/alacartorlando.

New Year's Eve The hottest beats, most delicious cocktails, and friends old and new. 8:30 pm Sunday; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave; $30-$60; savoyorlando.com.

New Year's Eve Live music and entertainment, photo ops and midnight champagne toast. 9 pm Sunday; Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd; $25-$150; boxiparklakenona.com.

New Year's Eve Acoustic Brunch Live music, full buffet. 7 am Sunday; Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando; $49; 407-503-7625.

New Year's Eve Around the World International beats, global cuisine. 4 pm Sunday; Ivanhoe 1915, 1915 N. Orange Ave; $12-$59; 407-898-6766; facebook.com/savoyorlando.

New Year's Eve: Asian Lantern Festival All-ages, family-friendly celebration. 5:30 pm Sunday; Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford; $22.99; 407-323-4450; centralfloridazoo.org.

New Year's Eve Casino Royale Party Black tie optional, passed hors d'oeuvres, massive balloon drop at midnight. 8:30 pm Sunday; Winter Park Civic Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $175-$2,000.

New Year's Eve Celebration: The Vegas Spectacular DJs, live bands, games and a complimentary champagne toast. 8 pm Sunday; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $20-$1200.

New Year's Eve Disco Shaking coktails and groove thangs. 8 pm Sunday; Kings Dining and Entertainment, 8255 S. International Drive; $70-$80; 407-363-0200; www.kings-de.com.

New Year's Eve Dinner Dive into an exquisite New Year's Eve experience with a special menu. 5 pm Sunday; Bites and Bubbles, 1618 N. Mills Ave; $89-$99; 407-270-5085; bitesbubbles.com.

New Year's Eve VIP Party Party in the VIP Garden at the Thornton Park District Block Party. 8 pm Sunday; Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.; $70; facebook.com/islandtimeorlando.

NYE 2024 Elevated light bites, livestream from Times Square, photobooth, DJ Ricky Rico. 8 pm Sunday; Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave; $150-$175; facebook.com/toritoripub.

NYE: Brown Note, Blue Streak Mamas, DJ Rome 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

New Year's Eve Gala 7 pm Sunday; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; $50; 407-678-0943.

New Year's Eve in the Courtyard DJ Rincon spinning Top 40 and yacht rock, midnight breakfast buffet. 10 pm Sunday; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; 407-934-2583; facebook.com/hoborlando.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Bash A night of mystery and celebration. 9 pm Sunday; AC Sky Bar, 323 S. Garland Ave; $50; facebook.com/acskybar.

New Year's Eve Party The Silver Lining Band taking song requests from the '80s, '90s, 2000s and 2010s. 9 pm Sunday; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20-$100.

New Year's Eve Party on the Piazza Dancing, opera singers, bubbly toast. 8:30 pm Sunday; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd.; free-$180; 407-363-6890; facebook.com/loewsportofinobay.

NYE at the V Completely free customer appreciation event lasting until 3 am. 10 pm Sunday; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave; free; 570-592-0034; thevanguard.live.

NYE Masquerade Show As the clock strikes midnight, guests can party with pirates and take part in a countdown to 2024. 9:30 pm Sunday; Pirates Dinner Adventure, 6400 Carrier Drive; $72.95-$109.95; 407-206-5102; piratesdinneradventure.com.

Rock-In 2024 Family-friendly lobby party with desserts, DJ, roaming magicians, balloon artist, countdown live from Times Square. 6 pm Sunday; Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando; free-$80; 407-503-7625.

SOULArtefacts NYE A night of classic, deep, Afro, house beats with Frankmatik, Kris Kokopelli, Mike House, Ed Abisada, DJ Jose Guerrero. 6 pm Sunday; Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; facebook.com/soulartefacts.

Sunday Funday New Year's Eve Free barbecue, room to have a conversation, frozen spiked lemonade and adult Capri Sun. 4 pm Sunday; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; free; 407-412-5039; facebook.com/southernnightsorlando.

Shine and Shimmer New Year's Eve Dress up in shine, shimmer or glitter. 1 pm Sunday; The Swirlery, 1508 E. Michigan St.; 407-270-6300; facebook.com/swirlery.

Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party DJs, jumbotrons, open bars and six party venues. 8:30 pm Sunday; Thornton Park, 700 E. Washington St.; $15-$80; 321-754-7409; thorntonparkstreetparty.com.

Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy Live music, singers, dancers, and specialty acts with a modern jazz twist. 5:30 & 8:30 pm Thursday and 5:30 & 8:30 pm Friday; Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive; $70; quantumleapwinery.com.

Wall Street Plaza New Year's Eve Party Thousands of partiers, multiple venues, live music, party favors, noisemakers. 8:30 pm Sunday; 25 Wall St.; $20-$80; wallstreetorlando.com.


