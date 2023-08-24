New SeaWorld ticket policy allows guests to reschedule if it's too hot

It covers extreme heat, specifically if the heat index hits 110 degrees Fahrenheit

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 3:08 pm

As the Sunshine State continues to face climbing temperates, and Orlando breaks a 36-year-old heat record, theme parks can only continue to get more and more miserable.

That's why SeaWorld this week announced the launch of its new "Weather-or-Not Assurance" policy, which allows park attendees to reschedule their visit for free in the event of extreme weather.

The policy works year round and allows guests to reschedule their visit for anytime over the next 12 months after their original date.

"The Weather-or-Not Assurance program applies when rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather," chief marketing and communications officer Marisa Thalberg says in a press release. "Additionally, if inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours, guests are eligible for a return visit at no additional cost."
Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks: The firefighters said Wednesday that the park-related benefits were long viewed as an incentive to work for Reedy Creek

The new policy covers rain, lightning, wind, snow, hail and extreme heat, specifically if the heat index hits 110 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the policy does not apply to passholders.

Guests must also be in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their order number to be eligible for a free return visit.

With the program, SeaWorld is aiming to provide the "most generous" weather assurance in the industry. Universal Orlando only allows guests to reschedule dates if a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in guests' place of residence. Disney World resorts follow a similar policy.

Besides SeaWorld Orlando, the new policy applies to all parks under SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which also includes Bush Gardens, Adventure Island and more.

