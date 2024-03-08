New digitally immersive waterslide Tassie’s Underwater Twist opens at Aquatica in Orlando next week

On Tassie’s Underwater Twist, riders will be virtually transported to Australia’s Shark Bay and (virtually) encounter manta rays, whales, fish, plant life, sea turtles and of course, sharks.
Guests boarding Tassie’s Underwater Twist can experience the slide with a friend in a two-person inner tube, as they listen to orchestral music and twist and turn through the 129-foot-long attraction.
The slide also features an educational element: The importance of seagrass will be emphasized, encouraging visitors to learn about seagrass meadows and the marine life that depend on them to live.
“Aquatica Orlando is proud to welcome the all-new Tassie’s Underwater Twist to our park, with its one-of-a-kind immersive experience and adrenaline-pumping twists and turns,” Brad Gilmour, park president of Aquatica Orlando, said in a release. “We are so excited for guests to experience this incredible immersive attraction that only Aquatica could create, while making unforgettable memories with family and friends.”
