Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman event is sold out — good job, Orlando

Creators of game-changing works like ‘Maus,’ ‘American Gods,’ ‘Sandman’ and let’s not forget the Garbage Pail Kids

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 5:12 pm

Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman for a sold-out talk - Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook
Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook
Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman for a sold-out talk
The speed with which this event featuring Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman sold out says a lot about our community and what we’re hoping to get out of this visit from two of the brightest minds writing and creating today in the fields of literature, comics, movies and television.

Between the two, they’ve created game-changing works like Maus, American Gods, Sandman, In the Shadow of No Towers and let’s not forget the Garbage Pail Kids — all filled with each creator’s commentary on the spiritual and social issues of the times.

Both Gaiman and Spiegelman are mind-bogglingly still the subject of controversy and censorship, a hot-button issue — especially in Florida. Holocaust parable Maus has even been pulled from some school libraries. They’ve defended their work and medium, elevating it to high art. Let’s hope the audience will connect with these masters and their lifetimes of insight and boundary-pushing.

6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., ocls.info, SOLD OUT.

Event Details
Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Art Spiegelman

Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Art Spiegelman

Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

11 events 182 articles

