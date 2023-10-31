Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman event is sold out — good job, Orlando

Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman for a sold-out talk

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014

The speed with which this event featuring Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman sold out says a lot about our community and what we’re hoping to get out of this visit from two of the brightest minds writing and creating today in the fields of literature, comics, movies and television.Between the two, they’ve created game-changing works likeand let’s not forget the— all filled with each creator’s commentary on the spiritual and social issues of the times.Both Gaiman and Spiegelman are mind-bogglingly still the subject of controversy and censorship, a hot-button issue — especially in Florida. Holocaust parable Maus has even been pulled from some school libraries. They’ve defended their work and medium, elevating it to high art. Let’s hope the audience will connect with these masters and their lifetimes of insight and boundary-pushing.