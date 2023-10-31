Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman event is sold out — good job, Orlando

Between the two, they’ve created game-changing works like Maus, American Gods, Sandman, In the Shadow of No Towers and let’s not forget the Garbage Pail Kids — all filled with each creator’s commentary on the spiritual and social issues of the times.
Both Gaiman and Spiegelman are mind-bogglingly still the subject of controversy and censorship, a hot-button issue — especially in Florida. Holocaust parable Maus has even been pulled from some school libraries. They’ve defended their work and medium, elevating it to high art. Let’s hope the audience will connect with these masters and their lifetimes of insight and boundary-pushing.
6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., ocls.info, SOLD OUT.
